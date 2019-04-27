A FRESH START

Challenges and opportunities face Bethune-Cookman University’s incoming president. Can his past successes lead to B-CU’s restoration?

Dr. Elrie LaBrent Chrite, soon to be Bethune-Cookman University’s seventh president, steps into the top leadership position in one of the most perilous times in the institution’s 115-year history.

Dr. Elrie LaBrent ‘Brent’ Chrite

DAYTONA BEACH – Dr. E. LaBrent Chrite has been named the seventh president of Bethune-Cookman University (BCU). According to a statement released on Tuesday (April 23), Chrite will take office effective July 1 – the beginning of the institution’s next fiscal year.

He will be stepping down as dean at the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business in June.

‘A new course’

“The board chose Dr. Chrite as president of Bethune-Cookman University because his global experience in leadership, business, policy and academic transformation will serve as the foundation for setting a new course for our beloved college,” said retired Circuit Court Judge Belvin Perry, who chairs BCU’s Board of Trustees.

“We look forward to working together to create a new and robust educational institution that preserves our history while taking us into the future,” Perry added.

Retired Circuit Court Judge Hubert Grimes has served as B-CU’s interim president since July 2017.

‘A bright future’

“I am tremendously honored to assume the presidency at Bethune-Cookman University, an academic institution with a storied history; great faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends; and a bright future,” Chrite stated.

“We face some serious challenges, but we have so much that’s outstanding in our community and traditions – and I have every confidence that together we will make exciting things happen. I am passionate about Bethune-Cookman and am thrilled to be a part of its community,” he added.

AGB Search, a Washington, D.C.-based firm that specializes in educational leadership searches, conducted the national quest for B-CU’s latest president. Chrite was one of three finalists after 60 original applicants.

Varied leadership roles

At the University of Denver, Chrite headed a faculty and staff of 220 serving more than 3,000 students.

“Dr. Brent Chrite served as dean with deep integrity and great intelligence,” said Gregg Kvistad, the provost who hired Chrite.

“His visionary, collaborative leadership is respected by colleagues across the university. His most lasting legacy, however, may be his singular focus on academic excellence and inclusion. Bethune-Cookman University is extremely fortunate to have landed Dr. Chrite as its next president.”

New Jersey tenure

Chrite served as both dean and professor of management and international business for four years at Montclair State University in New Jersey. As the academic and administrative leader of the business school there, he led more than 2,200 students and 85 full-time faculty members.

According to information from the University of Denver, Chrite led “a fourpronged comprehensive transformation” at Montclair State, “which resulted in a 40-percent increase in graduate enrollments, new dual degree global partnerships, a new executive MBA (Master of Business Administration), the creation of a Center for Entrepreneurship, and a record level of private giving to the school.”

Worked in Arizona

Prior to serving as dean at Montclair, Chrite was associate dean and Gemelli Faculty Fellow at the Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona. While in that position, he had overall leadership responsibility for the MBA program and created on-campus dual-degree programs with medicine and engineering.

Chrite also developed successful executive education programs for Arizona’s Tucson and Phoenix campuses.

Chrite completed his undergraduate work at Michigan State University, earned an M.S. from the University of Missouri-Columbia and holds a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan.

Between 2000 and 2003, he served as assistant dean for global development at the University of Michigan’s Ross Business School. Early in his career, Chrite taught in the Middle East, Mexico, Russia, Uzbekistan, and throughout Africa.

He is a native of Detroit. He and his wife Phyllis have three children and one grandchild.

B-CU struggling

Chrite takes over an institution facing an $88 million foreclosure action filed by Wells Fargo Bank on behalf of investors; in technical default on millions in bond debt; filing and defending lawsuits by multiple real estate developers and against its own former leadership; and on probation and facing possible decertification by its academic accreditation agency due to governance, financial sustainability, and integrity challenges.

Despite the challenges, alumni, faculty and staff are optimistic about the schools’ future and are pressing forward accordingly.

The Concerned Constituents Committee of Bethune-Cookman University (CCC/B-CU) is a group of alumni, supporters, students and friends of BCU. The group formed in 2016 and has pushed for reform of B-CU’s Board of Trustees, the resignation of its executive committee, a forensic audit, more transparency from the school’s leadership and inclusion in the presidential search that selected Chrite.

‘A good vision’

“I am excited. We are getting new leadership. I think he has a good vision for the institution which I believe with a lot of help and a few prayers will be transformative for Bethune-Cookman University. He has the right background. We must be an institution…for the future of college education. That is what he wants to do,” responded Sumner Hutcheson, co-chair of CCC/B-CU.

Attempts to reach the Bethune-Cookman University National Alumni Association failed as of the Florida Courier’s press time late Wednesday night.

Grassroots efforts

On March 29, a group of 85 B-CU faculty and staff employees – including some on forced unpaid vacations due to the school’s financial distress – presented a check for more than $26,000 to be used for the institution’s general operations. That officially kicked off the second phase of their “We Are Our Answer” fundraising initiative, which has a $1.5-million fundraising goal.

The recently established Bethune-Cookman Foundation, Inc., is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit corporation separate from the university that was organized for fundraising activities and improved funds management.

Previously, endowment funds were allegedly commingled with operating funds, and financial controls were nonexistent under the previous administration headed by Dr. Edison Jackson.

The foundation “seeks to maximize the impact of contributions and has launched a multi-year fundraising campaign with the theme: Shifting Towards a New Foundation,” it said in a press release.

Various campaigns

Its goal to raise $7.5 million to strengthen the university endowment and close the financial gap for students by June 30, 2020 through three efforts: an on-campus commemorative brick campaign; a Millionaire’s Club of financial contributors starting at $1,000; and the student-led #ILeaveYouLove campaign for recurring gifts.

