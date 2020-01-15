A classic, slow-cooked meal

CULINARY.NET

Whether you’re looking for a family meal or a dish to feed a different type of crowd, taking advantage of kitchen tools like your slow cooker can help take the effort out of preparation.

Flavored using cranberries and oranges, this Cranberry-Orange Pork Loin is a classic dish that’s perfect for entertaining any type of group.

CRANBERRY-ORANGE PORK LOIN

1 tablespoon oil

1 pork loin (4 pounds), tied at 1-inch intervals

14 Ounces cranberry sauce

1 cup dried cranberries

¾ cup orange juice

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

3 strips orange zest

Salt and pepper, to taste

In skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Sear pork loin on all sides.

In slow cooker, stir cranberry sauce, dried cranberries, orange juice, cinnamon and orange zest until combined. Set pork loin in middle of sauce mixture and drizzle sauce over meat.

Cover and cook on low four hours, or until meat reaches 140-145 F. Transfer pork to cutting board. Remove twine.

Strain cranberries from slow cooker; set aside. Pour strained liquid into skillet. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Simmer 7-8 minutes. Spoon cranberries and sauce over pork loin.