Only a year after a new Star Wars land opens at Disneyland, guests at the neighboring California Adventure Park will be able to visit another expansion, featuring Marvel superheroes.

Disney officials had previously announced plans to build an expansion at California Adventure Park, based on the Marvel characters and located near the Marvel superhero attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, which was overhauled in May.

But Disney officials have been tight-lipped about any more details, except to say in a news release last week that the project will open in 2020. No other information was offered, including the size, cost or number of attractions in the latest expansion.

Galaxy’s Edge

If the expansion opens as planned, it would come only one year after the Disneyland park launches the much-anticipated 14-acre Star Wars land, dubbed Galaxy’s Edge, set to open in 2019.

Even though Disney officials have offered no details, theme park fans have speculated that the Marvel expansion probably will be located behind the Guardians of the Galaxy ride in the southeast corner of California Adventure, adjacent to a parking lot used by employees and contractors.

The locations

Fans and theme park experts predict that Disney will take over the parking lot and sections of the adjacent A Bugs Land and Hollywood Land area of the park to make room for at least two or three Marvel rides.

Disney has also announced similar Marvel expansions for its parks in Paris and Hong Kong. Disney purchased Marvel Entertainment in 2009 for $4 billion.