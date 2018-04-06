REFRESHING RECIPES for a healthier Spring

EGG-FILLED AVOCADO

WITH PROSCIUTTO

Recipe courtesy of “Atkins: Eat Right,

Not Less”

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

> 6 ounces watercress or baby

spinach

> 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

> 8 large eggs

> 4 ripe Hass avocados, halved

lengthwise and pitted

> olive oil spray

>8 slices (about 4 ounces)

prosciutto

Place the watercress or baby spinach in large bowl. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and toss well. Divide among four small plates.

In large skillet, heat 2 inches water over medium heat until bubbles cover bottom and sides of pan. Crack eggs into small bowl (do not use eggs with broken yolks). When a few bubbles have broken surface of water, gently pour each egg into pan, leaving room between them.

Cook eggs, without stirring, until whites are just set and yolks are still to gently release eggs from bottom of pan, if necessary. Using slotted spoon, remove eggs from water and drain on paper towels.

Place poached egg in each avocado half. Coat medium skillet with olive oil spray. Heat skillet over medium heat and add prosciutto. Cook until crispy, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer two avocado-filled egg halves to each plate and serve immediately with two slices prosciutto.

Nutritional information per serving: 4.1g net carbs; 422 calories; 16 g total carbs; 11.9 g fiber; 18.5 g protein; 34 g fat.

For many, spring is an opportunity to hit refresh on many aspects of life, including what you eat. Rather than instituting a restrictive diet that forces you to cut back on your favorite snacks and dishes, consider making simple changes that can go a long way so you can enjoy the flavors of the season without sacrificing taste or eating less.

For example, Atkins offers a long-term, healthy lifestyle featuring a balanced approach of

high-fiber carbohydrates, optimal protein and healthy fats, while focusing on reducing levels of refined carbohydrates, added sugars and “hidden sug

THAI PEANUT BUDDHA BOWL

Recipe courtesy of “Atkins: Eat Right,

Not Less”

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

> Olive oil spray

> 2skinless, boneless chicken breasts

(12 ounces total)

Dressing:

> 1/2 cup peanut butter

> 3 tablespoons coconut milk

> 1 tablespoon fish sauce

> 2 teaspoons hot chili sauce

> 2garlic cloves, minced

> 1tablespoon minced fresh ginger

> 1tablespoon sesame oil

> 3tablespoons hot water

Salad:

> 4 cups baby spinach

> 1 ripe Hass avocado, thinly sliced

> 1 medium zucchini, cut into noodle

shapes

> 2 carrots, cut into noodle shapes

> 2 radishes, thinly sliced

> 8 sprigs cilantro

Heat oven to 400

Coat small skillet with olive oil spray. Add chicken to skillet and cook 3-4 minutes, turning once or twice to brown chicken. Slide into oven and bake 6- 8 minutes, until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink in center when sliced with a knife. Set aside to rest 5 minutes then shred.

To make dressing: In large bowl, mix peanut butter, coconut milk, fish sauce, chili sauce, garlic, ginger, sesame oil and hot water. Whisk well until smooth.

Divide spinach and avocado among four bowls. Top with chicken, zucchini,sugars,” which are the carbohydrates that convert to sugar in the body – you can’t see them but your body does.

Fresh flavors abound during spring, and you can enjoy nature’s bounty while avoiding

hidden sugars by selecting highfiber, low-glycemic fruits and vegetables. For example, a single avocado contains 10 grams of dietary fiber in addition to healthy fat. Consider a menu comprised of recipes like Egg-Filled Avocado with Prosciutto, Avocado Kale Berry Smoothie Bowl and Thai Peanut Buddha Bowl.

Learn more about the benefits of a balanced, flexible, low-carb approach to eating at Atkins.com.

carrots, radishes and cilantro. Drizzle with dressing and serve immediately.

Tip: If you don’t have a spiralizer, you can achieve the same effect by using a vegetable peeler to shave thin ribbons. You can also use a mandoline vegetable slicer then use a knife to cut the strips into thinner noodle-like strips.

Nutritional information per serving: 10.8 g net carbs; 427 calories; 18.1 g total carbs; 7.3 g fiber; 21.8 g protein; 30.7 g fat.

AVOCADO KALE BERRY SMOOTHIE

BOWL

Recipe courtesy of

“Atkins: Eat Right, Not Less”

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2

> 1/3 cup plain protein powder

> 1 cup plain full-fat Greek yogurt

> 1/4 cup water

> 1/2 ripe Hass avocado

> 1 cup kale leaves

> 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

> 1 teaspoon stevia (sugar substitute)

> 1/2 cup fresh or frozen berries such

as blackberries, strawberries or

raspberries

> 2 tablespoons almond or walnut

halves

> 2 tablespoons chia seeds

In blender, blend protein powder, yogurt, water, avocado, kale, mint and stevia until smooth then divide between two bowls.

Sprinkle berries, nuts and chia seeds over smoothies. Serve immediately.

Nutritional information per serving: 12.5 g net carbs; 356 calories; 24.2 g total carbs; 11.8 g fiber; 32.2 g protein; 15.6 g fat.