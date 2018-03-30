Why Haddish disagrees with Mo’Nique’s Netflix boycott

EURWEB.COM

In an interview with GQ, actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish shared her thoughts on Mo’Nique’s call to boycott Netflix over “color and gender bias.”

Haddish said she won’t protest Netflix, and “if you don’t like what they’re offering you, just no longer do business with them,” and pointed to the diverse shows on the streaming platform.

“What about all the Black shows that are on there?” Haddish asked.

“What about all the other actors that are working on there? All the Indians, the Hispanics, the Asians. My show, ‘The Carmichael Show,’ airs on there right now. It ain’t on NBC.”

Not enough

NBC canceled the comedy after three seasons last year, but the first two seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix.

In January, Mo’Nique revealed that Netflix offered to pay her $500,000 for a stand-up special, which is peanuts compared to other comedians who have reportedly been paid millions, such as Amy Schumer ($13 million) and Chris Rock ($40 million for two specials).

“My business run different than her business,” Haddish said. “I don’t live her life. I don’t have that husband of hers. I’m looking at how [Netflix has] opened up so many opportunities for Black females and comedy.

“When my people are dying, that’s when you gonna catch me protesting. I’m not gonna protest because somebody got offered not the amount of money they wanted to get offered.