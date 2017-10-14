Taddeo becomes first Hispanic Democrat in Senate

BY JIM SAUNDERS

THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

TALLAHASSEE – Two weeks after pulling off a major victory in a special election, Annette Taddeo was sworn in Tuesday as the first Hispanic Democratic woman to serve in the Florida Senate.

Florida Supreme Court Justice Peggy Quince administered the oath of office to Taddeo, who was joined by her 11-year-old daughter, Sofia; husband, Eric Goldstein; and mother, Elizabeth Taddeo. Annette Taddeo defeated former Republican House member Jose Felix Diaz during a Sept. 26 special election in Miami-Dade County’s Senate District 40.

“I’m looking forward to serving with each and every one of you,” Taddeo told senators gathered in the Senate chamber for the ceremony. “It’s been a long journey to get here, to say the least. But I am very familiar with long journeys.”

‘Historic day’

The ceremony was held just minutes after the state Elections Canvassing Commission certified the results of the special election, along with Republican Daniel Perez’s victory Sept. 26 in a special election in Miami-Dade’s House District 116.

The Colombia-born Taddeo replaces former Sen. Frank Artiles, a Miami Republican who resigned in April after a crude, racially tinged tirade at a private club near the Capitol. Diaz resigned from the House District 116 seat to run for Senate, setting off a ripple that led to Perez’s election.

While the Senate has had Hispanic Republican women – and Hispanic Republican and Democratic men – lawmakers said Taddeo is the first Hispanic Democratic woman to serve in the chamber.

Boost for Dems

Taddeo’s victory also was a major boost politically for Democrats, who have been in the Senate minority for more than two decades. The GOP still holds a 24-16 advantage in the chamber, but Taddeo defeated the well-known, better-funded Diaz in a swing district.

Taddeo, a former chairwoman of the Miami-Dade County Democratic Party, was U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s running mate in Crist’s unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign in 2014. She also unsuccessfully ran for a South Florida congressional seat in 2016.

But she handily defeated Diaz by a margin of 51 percent to 47.2 percent, with a no-party candidate receiving the rest of the vote.