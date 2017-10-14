Let me tell you who’s keeping hope dead

When you have hope, you have a feeling that what you want you will get or what you want to happen will happen.

Back in the day, the Rev. Jesse Jackson talked a lot about hope. So did other people in the so-called civil rights movement.

Jackson’s go-to phrase was “Keep Hope Alive.” He said it everywhere he went. He said it every time he talked. He said it every time he preached!

Not any more

Today, Rev. Jackson, now in his mid-70s, is still doing some things like getting help for hurricane survivors in Puerto Rico and calling for gun control. But I haven’t heard him say his catchphrase in a long time.

From my viewpoint, I don’t see much hope in African-American communities. Trying to find hope is like trying to find Casper the Friendly Ghost or a four-leafed clover in a concrete jungle. It may be there, but it’s very hard to find.

When I look at Black communities I see sadness, despair, depression, melancholy and hopelessness!

Somebody call 911! Hope is not alive. Hope is practically dead as a doornail. Hope is down and out. Hope is in critical condition in the proverbial intensive care unit and on its last leg, so to speak!

Here’s why

Your haters don’t want you to have hope. Haters know if you believe it, you can achieve.

People that hate you hate themselves and are quick to give up on you and give up on life.

Hopeful people are oftentimes avid dreamers. They hope for and dream about better days and better times!

You don’t have to have a lot of money, a big house, a great job or an expensive car to hope you can get those things or dream about getting those things.

You don’t have to have equal rights and justice to hope that one day you’ll be treated fairly by police, law enforcers or judicial systems, or to hope that one day you will be handled like every other man or woman.

But the people that hate you will do all they can to convince you your hope is an impossible dream!

A better life

When I was a highly sought-after political campaign consultant I used to say, “Don’t hope for a better day. Vote for a better life!”

Well, every election year, Black people are told if you vote for this candidate or this political party, things will get better for you and your community.

However, it seems that the more we elect candidates and support political parties we are told to love, the worst things get for people with dark skin and neighborhoods across the train tracks.

More and more devilish politicians are falsely accusing us of voter fraud, purging our people from voter rolls, and passing laws to suppress our vote.

We sometimes feel that our votes are worthless and that our hopes for political help to improve us individually and as a group are nothing but pipe dreams!

Changing language

Political hope-killers use political words to disguise, not to illuminate their actions. Politicians “civilize, liberate or renew” a Black community by destroying it. Most political ads seek to confuse so that at election time, people will solemnly vote against their own interests.

The political hope-killers are tricky!

Today, many African-Americans carjack, pimp slap and hijack their own hopes, dreams and ambitions by allowing themselves to get “took” on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other forms of social media.

You feel you don’t have to be hopeful anymore because you have 5,000 “friends” on Facebook! You feel if someone likes your booty picture, your cat picture or your greasy food picture on social media, everybody likes YOU.

If you have 5,000 friends on Facebook, I’ll bet you a dollar to a dime that 4,900 of your social media friends are people you don’t even know!

You won’t do it

You don’t have time to read a book. You won’t even dream about buying or reading a Black newspaper. and you’ll never support someone in your own community that will stand up and speak out and fight for causes that are important to you because you don’t want to offend your White, your Uncle Tom and your backward Facebook friends!

You get your news from social media, you get your direction from social media, you get your hopelessness from being tied to and controlled by the lies and misinformation you crave for on social media!

You go to church on Sunday, or to the mosque on Friday, and sing songs like “What a friend we have in Jesus.” But Jesus isn’t your friend and Muhammad isn’t your friend. If they can’t be pulled up on your smartphone at a social media site, that friend is nobody!

Black Americans and all Americans do better when they have faith, hope and charity. But hope is like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X and Marcus Garvey: good but dead!

Believe and support

If you’re hoping for a better life and believing in a better time, believe in God and believe in yourself!

Support the people that have always supported you, because the hope killers that you think are your friends might just be enemies that haven’t revealed themselves yet!

Devils in your life are keeping hope dead!

