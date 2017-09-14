Strengthen government to prepare us for coming disasters

Hurricane Irma left most of Florida without power. Houston, America’s fourth-largest city, suffered the most extreme rain event in U.S. history.

Ash from wildfires in the West is blanketing Seattle; every county in Washington is under state of an emergency. The smoke is felt in the air all the way to the East Coast.

Last year was the hottest on record, exceeding the record set the year before that which exceeded the record set the year before that.

More to come

Extreme weather is becoming more frequent and more extreme. For climate scientists, this is predictable and predicted. As Earth warms, the ice caps melt, the oceans grow warmer, more moisture is absorbed in the clouds, rains become worse, and severe storms more severe.

The Trump administration denies climate science and even seeks to suppress it. Trump’s political appointees are doing their best to ban the term “climate change” from government reports. They are dismantling agencies that study and report on the changing climate.

Ironically, among their biggest allies were Florida Gov. Rick Scott – who banned the phrase “climate change” from state reports – and the Texas Republican Party, devoted to pumping every drop of oil that can be found.

Bad storms, record heat and record wildfires won’t alter their denials. But the catastrophes are real. When they occur, even rock-headed reactionaries turn to government for help.

Political hypocrites

The same Texan legislators who voted against aid to the victims of Hurricane Sandy, which devastated the mid-Atlantic coast in 2012, lined up to demand aid for their constituents after Harvey. Those who say the government is broke appropriate billions.

They look for government to organize the evacuations and warnings, to shelter the vulnerable, to mobilize the cleanup, to invest in the reconstruction.

Whether we agree that humans are a prime cause of climate change or not, surely we can agree to take the actions needed to protect ourselves as much as possible from the coming disasters and to ensure that we are prepared to react to them.

We don’t have to agree about the cause of this new extreme weather. We simply must agree to prepare for and respond to it.

Preventive action

On our coasts, buildings and infrastructure must be constructed to withstand extreme storms. In areas that are the most vulnerable and that have suffered repeated calamities, homes and factories should not be rebuilt.

We must strengthen dams and levees and protect wetlands that can help diffuse a storm’s power. Chemical and nuclear power plants must be protected against the risks of natural disasters. The poorest and most vulnerable should not be shunted off to the lowlands most vulnerable to destruction. Response plans at the local, state and national level should be comprehensive and practiced.

Here’s the rub

That can only happen if we empower public officials to take responsible action. It requires good government and adequate resources.

The conservative drive to discredit government, to starve it of funds and to dismantle its functions must make way for a real investment in vital, necessary public action.

Harvey and Irma have demonstrated what the Pentagon already has concluded: Extreme and catastrophic climate events are right now a clear and present danger to our nation’s security. Surely we should devote more attention to defending our own shores than we do to policing the world.

Prevention, mitigation, a stronger infrastructure and more sensible zoning are first steps. Eventually, we will need a true mobilization on the scale of the effort at the beginning of World War II to accelerate the transition to renewable energy and to stop global warming.

Rebuilding America

A real green mobilization will, like World War II, create jobs, innovation, and new markets.

It will revitalize our economy. It can help rebuild a broad and vibrant middle class.

To get there will take a profound political movement and a sea change in our politics.

Even as we build for that, we can agree to take the steps needed to provide greater protection to our people. That should not be a partisan or an ideological issue. It should be a common cause.

The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. is president and CEO of the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.