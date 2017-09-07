Is peace escaping our world?

Look at all the continents on this earth, and you will find unrest. There are many reasons.

Perhaps the main reason is the failure of the United Nations. Before the UN, there was the League of Nations, formed after World War I for ending any future wars.

It was impotent. Germany evolved into a racist war machine right in front of the League’s face. Japan walked out on a formal hearing and prepared for international conquest.

Those major transitions led us into World War II. The death toll was horrific. Millions of soldiers were killed with many times that for civilians.

Conflicts continued

When World War II finally ended, the United Nations was formed to provide peace to the world. Almost immediately, violent conflict started popping up everywhere. The Korean War, the Indo-China War, the Soviet Union land grab of various Eastern European nations and other conflicts led the way for the making of an unpeaceful world.

The Korean War ended in a stalemate. The Indo-China War turned into the Vietnam War, which lasted from 1955 to 1975 and North Vietnam (Communists) claiming the final victory.

The biggest opponent of peace today is Islamic terrorism. It was first thought this uprising would be targeted for the Middle East. But the religion Islam is practiced all over the world. This means that we can have an outbreak wherever or whenever a terrorist faction is formed.

Let’s look at Islam

Its premise is that there is “No God but Allah and Muhammad is his prophet.” Therefore, all other religions are falsehoods and shall not be tolerated.

As Islam grew, so did slavery, genocide, civil and regional wars. At the same time, so did Christianity. But they both soon subsided after the Great Crusades, starting with the Arab-Byzantine War in 634 A.D., to the Ottoman Wars ending in 1922.

Osama bin Laden was one of the most successful leaders of Islamic terrorism. He formed al-Qaida, which evolved mostly within the nation of Afghanistan controlled by the Taliban.

The Taliban does not respect any borders. They are mainly found in Afghanistan, but that does not preclude them from seasonal travel to Pakistan, where they find safe harbor. It was not surprising that when bin Laden met his demise, it was in Pakistan.

Still alive

Al-Qaida is still alive today with cells throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Like its terrorist rival ISIS, it is a fluid operation which could have followers anywhere in the world.

Al-Qaida and ISIS are the main warmongers throughout the world with sub-cells like Boko Haram and Al Shabab in Africa and others in Canada, Australia, the Philippines, etc. They don’t seem to be going away.

No nation has ever dominated Afghanistan. Alexander the Great, Genghis Khan, the British Empire, and the Soviet Union have failed throughout the ages. Add the United States to that list. Our conflict in Afghanistan is our longest war in history. When will it end?

With all the above happening, we still have new challenges.

North Korea, a nation that cannot feed all its own people, has become a nuclear power.

They did this with the help and encouragement of major rivals such as Russia and China, but also with that “silent” troublemaker, Pakistan.

Sells to anyone

Pakistan has been all too willing to share its atomic technology with any nation who will pay them. Its biggest customer right now is Iran, but North Korea has always been a great “student” of its technology.

North Korea is moving at a rapid rate to become an owner of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States. They have a nutcase as a dictator who is boasting of sending nukes to us on any given day. It seems that we will have no choice but to act with ferocity.

South Africa has the technology. Israel has had it for decades. It won’t be long before Iran with its belligerent government will have nukes ready to shoot at will.

Don’t forget India

India is well-equipped with nukes in consideration of its neighbor Pakistan. When you think of Islamic terrorism, India rarely crosses your mind. This nation has nearly a population of 1 billion people. Forty percent of that population is loyal to Islam. Peace could fall apart at any time.

All the while, the United Nations is sitting around having emergency meetings that end in no recourse.

We may be on the verge of nuclear war. I am frightened. Aren’t you?

Harry C. Alford is the co-founder and president/CEO of the National Black Chamber of Commerce. Contact him via www.nationalbcc.org.