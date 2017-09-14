Got questions? Here’s who to contact

BY THE FLORIDA COURIER STAFF

Florida Power and Light: www.fpl.com/storm or 800-468-8243.

Here is a statement issued just prior to the Florida Courier’s press time Wednesday night: “We estimate we will have restored power to essentially all of our customers along the east coast service territory by end of day, Sept. 17, and for customers along the west coast service territory by end of day, Sept. 22, with the possible exception of areas impacted by tornadoes, severe flooding and other pockets of severe damage.”

•Federal Emergency Management Agency: 202-646-2500, www.fema.gov. Twitter: @fema

•FEMA National Tele-registration Center, 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY).

•State of Florida Division of Emergency Management, 850-413-9969 www.floridadisaster.org. Twitter: @FLSERT

•For the latest information on road closures and traffic conditions:

Call 5-1-1, or online at https://fl511.com. Also go to Google Maps either online or on your phone and click on Traffic.

•Citizens Property Insurance: www.citizensfla.com. 1-888-685-1555. Twitter: @citizens_fla

•Emergency Management Centers in the Florida Courier’s counties of distribution: They can also give you information on school closings:

•Miami-Dade County, 305-468-5400,

http://www.miamidade.gov/fire/emergency-management.asp

•Broward County, 954-831-3900, http://www.broward.org/disaster/

•Palm Beach County, 561-712-6321, http://discover.pbcgov.org/publicsafety/dem/Pages/default.aspx

•St. Lucie County, 772-462-8110, http://www.stlucieco.gov/eoc

•Orange County, 407-836-9026, http://www.orangecountyfl.net/?tabid=105#.VZwvnMvws5u

•Hillsborough County, 813-272-6600, http://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/index.aspx?NID=115

•Pinellas County, 727-464-5550, http://www.pinellascounty.org/emergency

•Duval County, 904-255-3110, http://www.jaxready.com