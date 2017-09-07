AFTER THE STORM

Here’s contact information that will help you get back on track after Hurricane Irma.

BY THE FLORIDA COURIER STAFF

Federal public assistance and information

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provides assistance to state, tribal, local governments and certain types of private non-profit organizations so that communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies declared by the president.

Florida manages this program. Assistance is available for affected individuals and businesses after a presidential disaster declaration. The first step for individuals or business that require assistance is to call FEMA’s National Tele-registration Center, 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY).

Once an application is processed, further assistance will be coordinated through a Disaster Recovery Center. DRCs are a temporary facility located in or near the impacted area where survivors can go to obtain disaster related information. The centers are staffed with specialists from FEMA, the State Emergency Response Team, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and a variety of disaster-recovery representatives from local and voluntary agencies which may be established in each of the declared counties or regionally. Representatives of federal, state, local, and volunteer organizations are made available to help disaster victims who are applying for assistance.

•Federal Emergency Management Agency: 202-646-2500, www.fema.gov. Twitter: @fema

•Federal Alliance for Safe Homes: www.flash.org. 850-385-7233. Twitter: @FederalAlliance

•National Hurricane Center (includes storm tracking map, preparedness guide and other information): www.nhc.noaa.gov. Twitter: @NWSNHC

•National Aeronautics and Space Administration Hurricane Resource Page: www.nasa.gov/ mission_pages/hurricane s/main/index.html. Twitter: @NASAHurricane

State assistance

•Florida Emergency Information Line: 800-342-3557. This is a toll-free hotline activated at the time of an emergency to provide an additional resource for those in Florida to receive accurate and up-to-date information regarding an emergency or disaster situation impacting the state.

•State of Florida Division of Emergency Management, 850-413-9969 www.floridadisaster.org. Twitter: @FLSERT

•For the latest information on road closures:

Call 5-1-1, or online at https://fl511.com

Florida Highway Patrol, https://www.flhsmv.gov/florida-highway-patrol/traffic-incidents/

•Citizens Property Insurance: www.citizensfla.com. 1-888-685-1555. Twitter: @citizens_fla

•Florida Power and Light: www.fpl.com/storm: Features checklists, information on how to report an outage and check on its status as well as other preparation tips. Twitter: @insideFPL.

Local assistance

•Emergency Management Centers in the Florida Courier’s counties of distribution:

•Miami-Dade County, 305-468-5400, http://www.miamidade.gov/fire/emergency-management.asp

•Broward County, 954-831-3900, http://www.broward.org/disaster/

•Palm Beach County, 561-712-6321, http://discover.pbcgov.org/publicsafety/dem/Pages/default.aspx

•St. Lucie County, 772-462-8110, http://www.stlucieco.gov/eoc

•Orange County, 407-836-9026, http://www.orangecountyfl.net/?tabid=105#.VZwvnMvws5u

•Hillsborough County, 813-272-6600, http://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/index.aspx?NID=115

•Pinellas County, 727-464-5550, http://www.pinellascounty.org/emergency

•Duval County, 904-255-3110, http://www.jaxready.com

Phone apps

•NOAA Radar US: Has animated weather radar images and hyperlocal storm patterns. $1.99 for iPhone and iPad.

•Hurricane App by the Red Cross: Free for iPhone and Android. Provides NOAA alerts, connects with friends and family. Includes a flashlight, strobe and alarm. A second free app includes first-aid advice for situations ranging from anaphylactic shock to heart attacks. Download both apps at redcross.org/mobile-apps/hurricane-app, or search on your phone.

•Weather Channel Apps: Free apps for iPhone/iPad and Android.

•Dark Sky: Uses technology to predict weather events in real time at your location. $3.99 for iPhone/iPad.

•Information on how to handle animals before and after a storm is available through the National Hurricane Center at www.ready.gov/caring-animals.

•For large animals, visit www.humanesociety.org/about/departments/ disaster_preparedness.html.

•To safeguard a pet during the hurricane season, visit ASPCA at www.aspca.org/pet-care/disaster-preparedness.

Information from the Miami Herald was used to prepare this report.