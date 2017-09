Is Stephens the next Serena?

Sloane Stephens, who was born in Plantation (Broward County), returns a shot during her semifinal win against Florida resident Venus Williams in the U.S. Open. Stephens beat fellow American Madison Keys in the finals for her first career Grand Slam title on Sept 9. Click here to read columnist Anthony Hall’s commentary about this year’s U.S. Open.

(WANG YING/XINHUA/SIPA USA/TNS)