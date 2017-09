B-CU can’t pull off the upset

During a week that saw Howard University pull off the biggest upset in college football history by beating the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, the University of Miami Hurricanes easily won their annual tune-up against Bethune-Cookman University, 41-13. Here, UM receiver Darrell Langham makes a catch over B-CU cornerback Jamaal Burgess.

(KIM GIBSON / FLORIDA COURIER)