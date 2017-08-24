Statues and slavery

Pols argue about next steps

COMPILED FROM WIRE REPORTS

TALLAHASSEE – Amid a national debate about monuments and statues, a South Florida lawmaker renewed his push Monday for a likeness of Mary McLeod Bethune – an educator and civil-rights activist who founded what is now known as Bethune-Cookman University – to represent Florida in the U.S. Capitol.

State Sen. Perry Thurston, D-Fort Lauderdale, proposed a resolution (SCR 184) to have Bethune replace Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith as one of Florida’s two representatives in the National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C.

The proposal is filed for the 2018 legislative session, which starts in January.

Replacement coming

The Legislature voted in 2016 to replace a statue of the St. Augustine-born Smith. That vote came during a nationwide backlash against Confederate symbols in the wake of the 2015 shooting deaths of nine African-American worshippers at a historic Black church in Charleston, S.C. Also, critics said Smith had only a tenuous connection to Florida.

After lawmakers decided in 2016 to replace the Smith statue, a panel known as the Great Floridians Committee nominated three potential replacements.

Bethune, who was born in 1875 to formerly enslaved African descendants in South Carolina and who died in 1955, was the only candidate to receive the unanimous support of the Great Floridians Committee.

The other two nominees were Everglades activist and writer Marjory Stoneman Douglas and Publix grocery story founder George Washington Jenkins Jr.

Continuing debate

Thurston’s proposal for the 2018 session emerged Monday amid a fierce debate about removing Confederate statues and monuments. That debate has been fueled, in part, by a White nationalist rally this month in Charlottesville, Va., that turned deadly. A plan to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee helped spur the rally.

A day after the proposal emerged in the Senate, House Democrat Rep. Patrick Henry of Daytona Beach filed an identical measure (HCR 73). In a statement released Tuesday, Henry described Bethune as a “true stateswoman.”

Representing Florida

The National Statuary Hall allows each state to be represented by the likenesses of two people. Along with Smith, Florida has long been represented by John Gorrie, widely considered the father of air conditioning.

During the 2017 session, however, competing proposals and a House chairman’s concerns about the process stymied efforts to approve a new statue.

A proposal backing Bethune passed the Senate but had no counterpart in the House. A separate House effort, pitching a likeness of Douglas, never got a hearing.

Rep. Scott Plakon, a Longwood Republican who chaired the subcommittee that declined to hear the Douglas bill, said in June that he had qualms about simply following the lead of the Great Floridians panel.

Rebel soldier removal

Gov. Rick Scott says proposals to remove a Confederate soldier monument from the Capitol grounds should be handled through the Legislature, where the controversial issue could be discussed early next year.

Democratic gubernatorial candidates and the Florida NAACP are among a chorus of people calling for Scott to relocate the memorial outside the Old Capitol or to hold a special legislative session on the future of Confederate monuments on public lands.

Agency decision

Scott held to his stance Tuesday that government agencies across the state that have Confederate markers on their property should make the final decisions about possible removal. And in the case of the monument outside the Old Capitol, Florida lawmakers will start holding a series of pre-session committee meetings Sept. 12.

“We’ve got a regular session that starts in January, so that’s just a few months away,” Scott told reporters Tuesday after an Enterprise Florida board meeting in Fort Lauderdale.

As of early Wednesday, no bills had been proposed to address the Confederate soldier memorial that has stood outside the Old Capitol since 1882.

‘Steadfast and immovable’

On Tuesday, the Florida NAACP demanded Scott and lawmakers remove the Confederate monument – as well as flags and memorials representing “hate, racism, and discrimination.”

“We are and will continue to be steadfast and immovable in the fight against discrimination, prejudice and hatred,” Adora Obi Nweze, president of the Florida State Conference of NAACP Branches, said in a prepared statement.

Candidates weigh in

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, a Democratic candidate for governor, has directly targeted the Confederate soldier memorial as something glorifying history’s “ugliest moments.” The monument lists Civil War battles participated in by Confederate soldiers from Leon County.

Another Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Winter Park businessman Chris King, went further.

“These monuments should be removed because we should not celebrate literal anti-American ideology or any ideology based on the oppression of any group of people,” King said in a statement. “And to those who say these monuments are needed to preserve our history, I say we don’t need memorials celebrating this dark time in our history.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, a Democrat expected to be challenged by Scott next year, tweeted Tuesday that “Confederate statues belong in a historical museum or cemetery, not in a place of honor.”

The corrective tweet came a day after the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported that Nelson said, “I think leaving it up to the good sense of the communities involved is the best thing to do.”

While the debate rages in Florida and other states, President Donald Trump has used Twitter to bolster support for such monuments, say it was “sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments.”

Remembering slavery

Another House Democrat is renewing a proposal to establish a Florida slavery memorial at the state Capitol. The idea died in the Senate during the 2017 legislative session.

Rep. Kionne McGhee, D-Miami, filed the proposal (HB 67) this week for consideration during the 2018 session. The House this spring approved creation of slavery memorial, but the issue was not taken up in Senate committees.

McGhee’s bill would direct the Department of Management Services to develop a plan for a slavery memorial at the Capitol Complex. The department also would manage the memorial.

“It is the intent of the Legislature to recognize the fundamental injustice, cruelty, brutality, and inhumanity of slavery in the United States and the American colonies and to honor the nameless and forgotten men, women, and children who have gone unrecognized for their undeniable and weighty contributions to the United States,” the bill says.

Jim Turner and Dara Kam of the News Service of Florida contributed to this report.