Random thoughts of a free Black mind, v. 303

Why I understand Donald Trump’s rabid supporters – They are mirror images of Barack Obama fanatics.

To paraphrase King Don, Bro. Prez could have shot somebody dead on any MLK Drive, Street or Boulevard in Black America, and most Black Americans would still have supported him.

(The only way Obama would have lost Black political support would have been for him to have divorced Michelle, left the kids, moved out of the White House, and shacked up with a fat White blond-haired, blue-eyed ex-stripper high school dropout – think of pre-surgery “Mama June” from the “Honey Boo Boo” reality show as his new “boo.”)

My point? People who think that King Don’s nods and winks to White supremacists; his catfights with mainstream Republicans; his bombastic attacks on the media; his daily White House drama; and/or his “tweetstorm lies” – will eventually cause his support to crater, are dreaming, doing drugs, or both.

To the fanatics, you are either for their man or against him. How do I know? I bear many a verbal stripe for making the same demands of Obama that I demand from Trump, i.e., the end of the disproportionate pain Black America continues to suffer as a consequence of U.S. government laws, policies, and practices…

