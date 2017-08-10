Random thoughts of a free Black mind, v. 301
On the road – As of this writing Wednesday night Aug. 9, your humble writer is reporting from just outside St. Louis, Missouri, where my two “road dogs,” 16-year-old Chayla and 13-year-old Charles III, and I are on the return leg of a round trip driving our 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan minivan from South Florida to Los Angeles and back. I’ll be writing day-by-day reports about the things we saw and did in future issues of the Florida Courier, much like I did years ago describing various Tom Joyner Morning Show “Fantastic Voyage” cruises (which some folks are still laughing about years later.)
Just yesterday, we were journeying from WaKeeney, Kansas, where we spent the night, on the way to our next stop in Lawrence, Kansas to see some cousins on Dad’s side. About 45 minutes into the drive, I saw signs advertising the Dwight D. Eisenhower Library and Museum. We decided to stop.
After watching video, visiting Ike’s family home and touring the museum, one fact was clear to all three of us. Donald Trump couldn’t hold Dwight Eisenhower’s jock regarding presidential leadership, despite Eisenhower’s well-known hesitancy about civil rights and racial equality.
An Eisenhower quote: “Humility must always be the portion of any man who receives acclaim earned in blood of his followers and sacrifices of his friends.” Trump should think about that as he continues to trash-talk North Korea and considers shedding more American blood in Afghanistan and the Middle East.
Contact me at ccherry2@gmail.com.
