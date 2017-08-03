Pro-war, ‘GOP-Lite’ Democrats smear Jill Stein
Democrats hate the left more than they hate the right. Their hatred is most evident when people who are truly on the left dare to make the case for political change.
When Al Gore and Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but lost presidential races in the Electoral College, Democratic Party scorn was directed solely at the Green Party and their voters. In both elections, there were far more instances of registered Democrats voting for George W. Bush and Donald Trump respectively.
Attacked independents
One would think that they would be marked for condemnation. Instead, the Democrats show their true colors, excusing and placating the turncoats to make the case for “lesser evil” neo-liberalism and imperialism.
The “Russiagate” phenomenon makes Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein an even bigger target. Stein visited Russia in 2015 and attended the RT Network’s anniversary dinner. She was seated at the same table with Vladimir Putin, although the two never spoke. This simple act is now being included among the flimsy so-called evidence that the Russian government interfered in the election.
The “war party” is an important part of the duopoly, and leading Democrats are reveling in their opportunity to make political hay. Congressman Adam Schiff is ranking minority member of the House Intelligence Committee and a leader in the charge against Russia, and now Stein.
It isn’t clear how Stein’s presence in Moscow impacted the election.
Truth isn’t the point
Donald Trump, Jr. and others involved in his father’s campaign are now targets of investigation because of their amateurish contacts with Russian citizens. The Senate Judiciary Committee demanded that Trump the younger provide them with any communication he had with 41 individuals and entities – and they included Jill Stein’s name among them.
The list also includes Putin, his foreign secretary, the ambassador to the United States, the Ritz Carlton hotel and the oligarch who bankrolled Trump’s Miss Universe pageant in Moscow. Every other person, business or organization on the list is a Russian government official, played some role on the Trump campaign, or are or are mentioned in stories about election hacking.
There is no legitimate reason for Stein’s name to be on this list. She is being thrown under the bus in a classic smear tactic.
Lost common sense
Rank-and-file Democrats have lost all sense of logic and common sense in their post-election trauma. They are always predisposed to attack anyone who points out the obvious deficiencies in the party they cling to with such devotion.
Ever since Election Day, they have shamefully praised the intelligence apparatus, shown love for an FBI director, and joined the chorus for war and American intervention around the world. Jill Stein is now the perfect foil. She can simultaneously be blamed for Hillary Clinton’s loss while feeding the anti-Russia frenzy.
It is important for the left to defend Stein at this moment. She and all Americans have a right to disagree with their government’s foreign policy. We have a right to visit any nation and interact with anyone we choose and to question presidents, Congress and elite punditry. We should be able to do so without fear of harassment or legal jeopardy.
The notion that Russia is a hostile power is a concoction of the corporate media and the war-loving members of the political party duopoly. If they attempt to silence or smear Stein or anyone else, they must be met with staunch opposition.
Margaret Kimberley’s column appears weekly in BlackAgendaReport.com.
