Port Tampa Bay names director of special projects

Port Tampa Bay announced last week that Jamal Sowell has been named director of special projects.

Sowell, a former member of the U.S. Marine Corps, will support internal, external and special projects. He also will assist the executive team with management oversight and serve as a liaison on a wide variety of port business matters.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jamal to Port Tampa Bay,” said Paul Anderson, president and CEO of Port Tampa Bay. “His diverse background will not only benefit the Port, but the entire Tampa Bay region.”

Returning ‘home’

Sowell, a sixth-generation Floridian from Orlando, was most recently involved with the Indiana Journal of Constitutional Design and Center for Constitutional Democracy.

During this time, he also worked in Israel for Shurat HaDin and was appointed to the Indiana Board of Health Facility Administrators by Vice President Michael Pence (then Governor Pence).

“Port Tampa Bay’s accomplishments and reputation reverberate across this country,” said Sowell. “I am honored to return home to Florida and work with an outstanding organization like the Port.”

Accomplishments

Sowell has previously served as a contributing writer to the Orlando Sentinel, Tallahassee Democrat, Gainesville Sun, and named the 2013 Impact Washington, D.C. Leader of the Year; named to the 2016 Jeb Bush National Veterans Coalition and listed as a 2017 Maverick PAC 40 under 40.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in religion from the University of Florida, master’s degree in higher education administration from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and law degree from the Indiana University Bloomington Maurer School of Law.