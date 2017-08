OUT AND ABOUT / FLORIDA COURIER

Grand view from the Grand Canyon



Charles W. Cherry III (in black) and Chayla Cherry (in blue) enjoy the view 8,700 feet above the floor of the Grand Canyon’s North Rim in Arizona. Publisher Charles W. Cherry II will write about an epic three-week, 7,700-mile round-trip journey with Chayla and Charles III from South Florida to Los Angeles in upcoming issues of the Florida Courier.

(CHARLES W. CHERRY II / FLORIDA COURIER)