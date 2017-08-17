JUST THE BEGINNING

White supremacists are energized as cities and counter-protesters gear up to fight them.

COMPILED FROM WIRE REPORTS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – The thousands of demonstrators have left.

The bronze statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, around which the protests were focused, remained standing.

A memorial service was held Wednesday for Heather Heyer, the woman who was killed. Many of the 19 people injured remained in the hospital.

And as the city began to recover from the violence of this last weekend, both sides declared victory.

Both claim wins

To the White supremacists who gathered from across the country, the havoc in the Virginia college town and the international attention it earned them marked a win.

To the counter-protesters, widespread acknowledgment of the threat posed by racism – evident in television images of Nazi symbols and other blatant bigotry – was proof they had prevailed.

It remains unclear what will happen to the racist movement that has been energized by the election of President Donald Trump and was laid out for all to see in Charlottesville. But one thing seems certain: The fighting is not over. Both sides are gearing up for more.

Trending hate

Charlottesville served as only the latest data point on a dramatically escalating trend line of hate group activity.

White supremacists picked up the pace in 2008, after Barack Obama’s election, and again this year as White-power groups saw Trump’s win as an opportunity to move from the fringes toward the mainstream of political discourse.

After Trump’s victory, Andrew Anglin, who runs the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer, posted this reaction on Nov. 9, 2016: “Our Glorious Leader has ascended to God Emperor,” Anglin wrote.

“Make no mistake about it: we did this. If it were not for us, it wouldn’t have been possible.”

Loved by hate

Richard Cohen, president and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center, said Trump’s fiery words have endeared him to many hate groups.

“He’s run an incendiary campaign that has energized the modern White supremacist movement, sometimes called the ‘alt-right,’” Cohen said. “We saw it in the ugly surge in hate crimes immediately following his election, as White supremacists celebrated Mr. Trump’s victory. And we saw it this weekend in the unprecedented gathering of White supremacists in Charlottesville.”

“We’ve followed the radical right for more than 40 years and have never seen anything like it,” Cohen said of the incident.

More to come

Already, White supremacist groups have promised more rallies in more cities and have begun raising money to pay for the legal defense costs associated with charges that might come out of the Charlottesville violence.

“I believe that today in Charlottesville, this is a first step toward making a realization of something that Trump alluded to earlier in the campaign, which is, this is the first step toward taking America back,” David Duke, one of the country’s most infamous White supremacists and a former lawmaker, told a crowd of supporters in Virginia.

White nationalists and pro-Confederate groups quickly announced rallies and speaking events in Virginia, Texas and beyond, gaining throngs of online supporters while the people who live in those places are already taking to the streets to warn them to stay away.

Growing conflicts

In Kentucky and Maryland, city officials promised to swiftly tear down Confederate monuments after years of debates, drawing cheers from supporters but also galvanizing the White supremacists and fanning fears of more protests and more violence.

“These conflicts are growing, not diminishing,” said Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino. “A wedge has been turned into a battering ram by emboldened White nationalists.”

Hours after the Charlottesville rally on Saturday, Texas resident Preston Wiginton announced a “White Lives Matter” rally in College Station in September. He said he wanted to carry on the campaign launched by those in Virginia.

“Today Charlottesville tomorrow Texas A&M,” said a news release issued by Wiginton, who has been identified as a White supremacist by civil rights groups. He vowed to fight “the liberal agenda of White guilt and White genocide.”

On Monday, the university canceled the rally, citing safety concerns. The event had been advertised as featuring Richard Spencer, a prominent White nationalist who promoted the Charlottesville rally.

Wiginton said he would sue, and White nationalists across the U.S. defended his cause.

Backlash against monuments

While White nationalists fought for speaking engagements, monuments came down.

Residents of Gainesville, Fla., wiped away tears of joy on Monday as workers used jackhammers to remove a Confederate statue nicknamed “Old Joe” that stood in front of a county building.

The removal was scheduled last month, and the statue now sits in a private cemetery after the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a group made up of women who trace their ancestry to Southern Civil War figures, volunteered to take it.

The same day, demonstrators in Durham, N.C., cheered as they used a lasso to topple a 15-foot statue of a Confederate soldier and started kicking its head.

The statue had stood since 1924 with a dedication to “the boys who wore the gray.”

In Atlanta, protesters spray-painted a statue of a Confederate soldier and broke off a piece. Dozens of people gathered in Nashville, Tenn., and hundreds more in San Antonio to protest local monuments.

More coming down

The gatherings followed formal announcements in at least five cities that monuments would be taken down.

On Sunday, Baltimore City Councilman Brandon Scott took to Twitter to call for the “immediate destruction” of all four Confederate monuments in the city.

After Scott’s tweet went viral, Democratic Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh lent her support to removing the monuments, including those of Gens. Lee and Thomas. J. “Stonewall” Jackson.

In Lexington, Ky., the mayor shared a similar view.

“These moral moments require everyone to take a stand,” said Jim Gray, who tweeted Saturday that he would move to tear down two Confederate statues from the grounds of a 19th century courthouse, an idea city officials first broached two years ago.

Lawsuits coming

But other groups were ready to fight.

“If the American people don’t speak up, the majority of these monuments will be gone,” said Kirk Lyons, an attorney at the Southern Legal Resource Center, a North Carolina-based pro-Confederate group. Lyons said his group was ready to file lawsuits against monument removals.

“Confederate monuments are just a speed bump for these people. They will go after Confederates first … . It’s about Thomas Jefferson, George Washington next,” said Lyons, who said he was “a Christian attorney of Southern ancestry” and rejected the label “White supremacist.”

Lyons said he was considering driving to Richmond, Va., to join a rally next month in support of a Robert E. Lee statue on downtown’s Monument Avenue. A Confederate heritage group is seeking a permit to hold the event.

A city commission is studying what to do with statues on the historic street popular with tourists – such as adding more historical context on the Civil War or placing monuments nearby paying tribute to Black figures.

Jaweed Kaleem of the Los Angeles Times and Tony Pugh of the McClatchy Washington Bureau / TNS contributed to this report.