Judge rules against ex-FAMU coach in contract dispute

A Leon County circuit judge has sided with Florida A&M University in a breach-of-contract lawsuit filed by former men’s basketball coach Clemon Johnson, who was fired in April 2014 after three years in the job.

Judge James Shelfer this month issued a brief order granting summary judgment to the university. Johnson, a former Florida A&M and NBA basketball player, argued, in part, that he had a four-year guaranteed contract and that the university breached it by firing him a year early for “convenience.” But FAMU argued in court documents that it followed university regulations in deciding not to reappoint Johnson.

“A review of the clear, unambiguous language of the agreement provides FAMU BOT (Board of Trustees) the right to terminate the agreement with a 60-day notice,” the university’s attorneys argued in a motion for summary judgment. “FAMU BOT has been consistent on this point in all of its employment agreements with head coaches.”

Hearing set on abortion waiting period.

A Leon County circuit judge will hear arguments in November about the constitutionality of a 2015 state law that would require women to wait 24 hours before having abortions.

Judge Terry Lewis is scheduled to hold a hearing Nov. 21 in the lawsuit filed by abortion-rights supporters, according to a notice filed last week. Lewis held a hearing in July but agreed to allow more time before deciding on the abortion rights’ supporters motion for summary judgment.

The Florida Supreme Court this year approved a temporary injunction blocking the law from taking effect. The plaintiffs argue the law is an unconstitutional violation of the right to privacy, while the law’s supporters say it would give women more time to consider whether they want to have abortions.