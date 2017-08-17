Judge rejects new trial, acquittal for Brown

A federal judge Wednesday set a Nov. 16 sentencing date for former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown after rejecting her requests for a new trial and an acquittal on corruption charges.

Then U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown (D-FL), listens to testimony during a hearing on Capitol Hill on Feb. 26, 2014 in Washington, D.C.
(PETER MAROVICH/TNS)

Brown, a Jacksonville Democrat who served 24 years in the U.S. House, was convicted in May on charges related to a scheme to use a sham education charity to finance personal expenses and events.

Brown filed motions for a new trial and a judgment of acquittal, but U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan flatly rejected the motions in two rulings Wednesday.

“Corrine Brown is entitled to a fair trial with an impartial jury that reaches a verdict in accordance with the law,” Corrigan wrote in a 27-page order rejecting the motion for a new trial. “That is what she received.” Brown, who was convicted on 18 of 22 counts, lost her congressional seat last year when she was defeated in a Democratic primary by U.S. Rep. Al Lawson.

