FLORIDA COURIER / OUT AND ABOUT

A stop along the way



After stopping in Abilene, Kansas during a cross-country trip, Chayla Cherry and Charles W. Cherry III read the inscriptions on the graves of former U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower, his wife, Mamie, and their son Doud during a tour of the Eisenhower Library and Museum.

(FLORIDA COURIER / CHARLES W. CHERRY II)