EMBRACING THEIR BEAUTY

Photo of Delta line sisters goes viral

This photo of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority sisters, who pledged together at Florida A&M University 10 years ago, has gone viral. The line sisters celebrated their beauty and sisterhood during a trip to Costa Rica last month. The women say their “Melanin Illustrated’ photo shoot was to showcase the beauty of Black women regardless of skin tone, shape and size. Photos of the women were shared on social media with the hashtag #MelaninIllustrated.

(COURTESY OF AMANDA BYRD/PHOTO BY JAVIER A. MEREB/BIDROP IMAGES)