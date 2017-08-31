Bill would eliminate Lee, Davis holidays

THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

After filing a bill on Aug. 27 to eliminate Confederate Memorial Day from a list of legal holidays, a South Florida senator proposed a revised version on Aug. 28 that also would eliminate holidays marking the birthdays of Confederate leaders Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis.

Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, withdrew the original version of the bill (SB 214) and filed a new version (SB 224) that included eliminating all three holidays, according to the Senate website.

State law includes a list of 21 legal holidays, including Confederate Memorial Day on April 26., the birthday of Lee on Jan. 19 and the birthday of Davis on June 3.

Book’s bill will be considered during the 2018 legislative session, which starts in January.