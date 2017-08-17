ADOPTIONS

A home for Sabrina

One Church One Child of Florida is reaching out to families and individuals in communities across the state in efforts to help find permanent homes for children.

Children featured in this monthly spotlight are waiting for a permanent home and/or mentor. They have no family identified to adopt them.

Sabrina was born with a song in her heart. She’s animated, outgoing, hilarious, and almost always smiling. She loves people and gives herself wholeheartedly to being a great friend.

The teen is serious about her health, staying active, and about eating well although she has a soft spot for lasagna. Gymnastics and dance are her two favorite sports, and she’d really like to be either a gymnast or a dance therapist when she grows up.

She has no preference of family type, noting that if she had two dads she could be a “daddies’ girl” and the more siblings there are the more love to go around. But she is very clear about one thing: she wants more than anything in the world to mean the world to someone.

Sabrina has such a bright, amazing future ahead of her. She needs and deserves to be part of a loving, encouraging and accepting forever family.

