White supremacists in sheep’s clothing
As a minister for close to 20 years, I’m disturbed at what I’m seeing in Christendom. What has me troubled about what’s happening is the fake and phony preaching that’s done by wolves in sheep clothing.
I’m speaking about many (but not all) White evangelical preachers, as well as those Black ministers who have been brainwashed by their White oppressor.
(I’m not naive to false teachers, pastors, and so-called prophets claiming to speak for God but who are really leading the people who follow them astray.)
No concern for Blacks
I’m particularly concerned about people of color who are wasting their time following those within the White evangelical community who show no concern for the plight of Black people.
These perpetrators, White evangelical preachers, claim to love all of God’s children. But their policies as well as their silence on issues that matter most to people of color are antithetical to the teachings of Jesus Christ. And Blacks who follow them and not hold them accountable are being led down a horrible path.
When President Donald Trump had ministers flock to the White House to lay hands on him, one would think that those preachers were following the commandment of the apostle Paul who wrote, “Therefore I exhort first of all that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all men, for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior…” (1 Timothy 2:1-3, NKJV).
There’s more
However, there is a deeper problem with what these ministers failed to do.
These ministers look to Trump as their earthly savior. They overlook his racist behavior. They turn a blind eye to his bullish tactics. They say nothing about his xenophobic comments. They don’t do anything about his misogynistic attitude toward women. And they fail to see how much he’s lying to people because they are so quick to defend him.
Yet, these individuals will gather around him, pray for him, adore him, cheer him on, and applaud his works. This is sick on so many levels.
Serving ‘White Jesus’
Because of the actions of these White evangelical preachers, I conclude that we are not serving the same God. They are serving a ‘White Jesus’ who cares nothing about the least and left out.
They are serving a god of White supremacy. And they are serving a god of capitalism. Sadly and shamefully, too many Blacks are following these people.
Symbols and images have psychological meanings. As people of color, we need to understand that Jesus was not a European, nor did He have any European features. As people of color, we must not worship, fellowship, or support financially any White evangelical preacher who supports Trump and his policies.
Jesus’ ministry revolved around the words of the prophet Isaiah when he said, “The Spirit of the LORD is upon me, for he has anointed me to bring Good News to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim that captives will be released, that the blind will see, that the oppressed will be set free.”
Black is beautiful
I want you to see how beautiful Black is, and how Black people are all throughout the Bible. Stop accepting images that don’t look like you and stop accepting teachers and teachings that refuse to deal with the issues of today.
Trump and those around him don’t care about the plight of Black people, poor people, or the disenfranchised. The White evangelical preachers who support him follow and embrace the footsteps of their earthly savior.
Dr. Sinclair Grey III is a speaker, business trainer, writer, and success coach. Contact him at drgrey@sinclairgrey.org.
