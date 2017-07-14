Trump is Putin’s puppet
A presidential puppet is a president whose actions, ideas, ways and means are controlled by someone else.
United States President Donald Trump, in my opinion, has his policy strings pulled by puppeteer Vladimir Putin, the Russian president.
Putin knows
If you want to know anything about Russian cyber-attacks on America’s system of democracy and election tampering in the United States’ elections, don’t ask America’s intelligence agencies. Ask Putin!
At a recent meeting of the world’s governmental leaders, the 45th president claims he “pressured Putin” about Russian interference in the election process to ensure that the candidate that Russia could control would be victorious.
But Mr. Putin denied everything about Russian interference and said Trump “noted my replies and agreed with them,” and added that “you’d have to ask him what he really thought.”
Senior White House officials did not deny that account when they were pressed in a briefing on Air Force One as Mr. Trump flew back to the US.
Trump blasted
Criticism of Trump’s disbelief in United States intelligence and his full belief in and acceptance of Putin’s side of the story has been widespread around the world.
Even members of Trump’s political party blasted the president’s desire to “move forward with Russia” as ridiculous and unacceptable, clearly showing not all Republican elected officials are falling for the Russian okey-doke!
You can’t love the people and the enemy of the people at the same time. You can’t believe in God and do everything you can to worship the devil!
Is Trump afraid?
If you read some crime novels or watch a few mobster movies, it is not unusual to see a mob boss get some people to do dirty work for him and then kill the people that have evidence of the dirt.
I can’t say that is what happened to people that committed cyber-hacks on the United States and other countries. But I can say that more than a few Russians have been shot, poisoned, pushed off balconies, or have disappeared.
Perhaps the United States president feels he must go along with everything the Russian president says for fear his own life will be in jeopardy. I don’t know.
But I do know that Howdy Doody, Lamb Chops, Elmer and the Cookie Monster can take some control tips from the Puppet in Chief!
Russia’s list
Russia wants economic sanctions lifted. They want properties taken from them returned. They want fewer weapons sold to Russian enemies. And they want a United States president who doesn’t have a clue as to how to be a diplomat and a world leader.
The puppet stage has been set. Get ready for a bad show!
