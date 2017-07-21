State approves nursing programs at four colleges

FLORIDA, NEWS Filed under EDUCATION Posted by FCEditor

THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

The State Board of Education on Monday approved new baccalaureate degrees for nursing at four state colleges in Central Florida.

The board endorsed bachelor of science degrees at Valencia College, Eastern Florida State College, Lake-Sumter State College and Seminole State College of Florida. The board also approved a bachelor of applied science degree in supervision and management for Valencia.

The degree programs were developed in cooperation with the University of Central Florida and with local health-care facilities, which have cited a need for more nurses with advanced degrees.

Students will not pay any more than $10,000 for the degrees under the existing state policy.