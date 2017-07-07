Hollywood changes streets named after Confederate generals

BY ALEXANDRIA BORDAS

MIAMI HERALD / TNS

HOLLYWOOD – In a contentious meeting spanning three hours, the Hollywood (Florida) City Commission voted Monday night to begin the process of changing the streets named after three Confederate generals that lie in the heart of the city’s African-American neighborhood.

Two-part process

The commission voted on two key measures to begin the street-renaming process.

In the first measure, proposed by Commissioner Richard Blattner, the city agreed to waive its policy of conducting a poll of residents affected by the name change.

Blattner said if the commission takes the poll and the majority of people don’t want the street names changed, but the commission does it anyway, it would look like the commissioners could care less about what their community has to say.

Blattner’s measure passed 5-2 with Vice Mayor Traci Callari and Commissioner Peter Hernandez dissenting.

Dual names

The second measure, proposed by Callari, called for dual-naming the streets for two years so people could get adjusted to Lee, Forrest and Hood streets eventually disappearing from Hollywood. After two years, the street names would be officially changed.

The three streets are named after Confederate generals. Forrest was considered the father of the Ku Klux Klan.

There were 11 who spoke in support of the change, with only one person opposing the move.

The commission will vote on the matter Aug. 30.