Governor hopefuls give boost to Florida Democratic Party

THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA
With an infusion of hundreds of thousands of dollars from gubernatorial candidates’ political committees, the Florida Democratic Party raised nearly $1.68 million from April 1 through June 30 – far outpacing the amount raised by the state Republican Party, according to newly filed finance reports.
The Democratic Party brought in $1,678,112 during the period. That included $210,000 from the political committee “Florida Forward,” linked to gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, and $210,000 from the committee “Our Florida,” linked to gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham.
The party also received $145,000 from the committee “Rise and Lead Florida,” linked to gubernatorial candidate Chris King.
The Republican Party, meanwhile, collected $338,942 during the three-month period, according to the reports posted late Monday on the state Division of Elections website. Contributions included $50,000 from Disney Worldwide Services, Inc. and $50,000 from the health insurer Florida Blue.