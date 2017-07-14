Black cops’ lives don’t matter to the left
As the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and the nation’s law enforcement community prepare to pay final respects to assassinated NYPD officer Miosotis Familia, it is important to put her death and reaction thereto in perspective.
It’s an all-too-familiar story. A cop kills a Black man. Before all the facts are known, there are anti-police protests and in some cases violence, as we saw in Baltimore, Milwaukee, and other cities.
Cop-hating groups such as the Obama-favored Black Lives Matter Movement and their leftist G-20 Summit-like anarchist allies take to the streets urging retribution, including the killing of police, setting fires, burning and looting stores, and throwing bottles and other objects at police with rare – if any – condemnation by liberal leftist elites!
Nothing to say
Contrast this to the reaction of the same groups and their liberal allies on the left when two Black policewomen were executed – one in Orlando in January and most recently Officer Familia in the Bronx, NY. Silence!
Those so willing to be judge, jury, and executioners of cops when Blacks are killed by cops were nowhere to be found when these two Black policewomen were slain by Black thugs.
The message from the left, including many Black and White Democrat leaders, and their mainstream media allies: the lives of these two Black cops did not matter!
In January, Black Orlando Police Master Sergeant Debra Thomas Clayton was executed in a Walmart parking lot by a Black shooter, Markeith Loyd, wanted for killing his pregnant fiancée.
Clayton, 42, was a 17-year veteran of the Orlando Police Department, a wife, mother, and very much involved in community outreach with youth, the elderly, and the local Urban League.
And just recently, shortly after midnight on the conclusion of the July 4 holiday, Officer Familia, 48, also Black, was executed in her police vehicle by a Black convicted felon, Alexander Bonds, who had served in prison for robbery and had allegedly assaulted a police officer with brass knuckles.
Grieving family
She leaves behind an 86-year-old mother for whom she was caretaker, 12-year-old twins and a 20-year-old daughter. Her three children said their final goodbyes to their mother at the hospital.
Before joining the NYPD, Familia had worked as a nurse and medical assistant at NYU Hospital and was a medical assistant for the American Red Cross.
The silence from Black and Hispanic politicians, civil rights leaders, and the clergy in New York and nationally over her brutal death has been deafening, just as it was in many ways in Orlando after the execution of Debra Thomas Clayton; and after the execution of NYPD Officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu in 2014 by another cowardly Black thug who took his own life.
We haven’t seen marches to “support our police,” “stop the violence against police,” or marchers carrying posters saying, “Remember Debra” or “Remember Miosotis,” as was the case with Trayvon Martin or in the “Hands Up Don’t Shoot” protests!
And to the best of my knowledge, the Rev. Al Sharpton was nowhere to be seen or heard on this atrocity in his own city.
Will they remember?
Will Black athletes of New York’s professional sports teams honor Miosotis’ memory with moments of silence or raise funds for her children’s future? If the shoe were on the other foot and these two officers had killed their assassins, they would have been marching to demand justice for the slain thugs.
Based on their silence, one is led to think that the sympathies of far too many on the left, media elites, and so-called civil rights groups seem to be with those Blacks who victimize and terrorize their own communities with guns, drugs, and gang violence – not with those Blacks such as Lt. Clayton and Officer Familia who choose to protect their communities from such urban terrorists.
They apparently deem the deaths of such predators at the hands of police more deserving of outrage than the execution of two Black policewomen by Black assassins!
Clarence V. McKee is a government, political and media relations consultant and president of McKee Communications, Inc. This article originally appeared on Newsmax.com.
