A home for Iyanna and Solomon

NEWS Filed under FLORIDA Posted by FCEditor

ADOPTIONS

One Church One Child of Florida is reaching out to families and individuals in communities across the state in efforts to help find permanent homes for children.

Children featured in this monthly spotlight are waiting for a permanent home and/or mentor.

Daily, over 700 children are in need of a family to call their own; many of them are minorities.

The Rev. Beverly Hills Lane, state president for One Church One Child of Florida and vice president for National One Church One Child, is challenging fellow pastors to get involved and encouraging families to open their hearts and homes to children in foster care.

Churches are asked to partner with One Church One Child in sharing information with congregations and extending Watch-Care Ministries to children.

This monthly series features children located in communities across the state. They have no family identified to adopt them. Consider making them a part of your family through adoption or a part of your church through Project Watch-Care, for support and mentoring.

Iyanna

Iyanna, 14, is a sweet and sensitive little girl who loves to care for younger children and animals, and craves the companionship of a female role model. She’s a talented writer, especially of poetry, and she has an uncanny ability to read and relate to other people.

She’s a little shy and introspective, but she loves to have a good chat with her friends. Her ideal home is one with a mom and maybe a sister or two, where her birthday will not only be remembered, but will be celebrated in a big way.

Solomon

A kind-hearted young man, Solomon, 16, always endeavors to do the best he can. He has developed an affinity for fishing and being out on the water. Skateboarding and playing games are his favorite pastimes, and he’s also a very good artist.

If Solomon had the choice of going anywhere, he would take a whirlwind tour of every fair and carnival in the world – or just stick to getting his very own bounce house in the backyard.

These two teens will thrive in a loving, nurturing and active home with both male and female role models. Church involvement is important to them.

For more information about becoming an adoptive or foster parent, mentor, partner or volunteer, contact LaKay Fayson, recruitment coordinator for One Church One Child of Florida’s SunCoast Region, at 813-740-0210 or lakay_fayson@ococfl.org. The website for One Church One Child of Florida is www.ococfl.org.