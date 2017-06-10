Supreme Court schedules Ayala arguments

COMPILED FROM STAFF

AND WIRE REPORTS

TALLAHASEE – The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments June 28 in a battle about whether Gov. Rick Scott had the legal authority to transfer death-penalty cases from Orlando-area State Attorney Aramis Ayala, Florida’s first Black elected state attorney, to another prosecutor. The court issued an order Tuesday scheduling the arguments in the high-profile dispute.

Scott shifted death-penalty cases to Ocala-area State Attorney Brad King after Ayala said she would not seek death sentences, including in the case of alleged Orlando cop killer Markeith Loyd.

Ayala, who was elected last year in the circuit made up of Orange and Osceola counties, challenged Scott in the Supreme Court, arguing she has broad legal discretion in decisions about issues such as whether to pursue death sentences.

Lawyers for the state contend Scott has the authority.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.