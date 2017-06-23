SpaceX launch now expected Monday

NEWS Filed under FLORIDA Posted by FCEditor

BY MARCO SANTANA

ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS

ORLANDO – For the second time this month, a first-ever launch of a Bulgarian satellite has been pushed back.

Previously slotted for Thursday, the launch was pushed back to Saturday. But it has now been scheduled for no earlier than Monday.

If all goes as planned, the Falcon 9 rocket will head into space carrying BulgariaSat-1, the country’s first geostationary telecommunications satellite, at 2:10 p.m. Monday.

More launches

Initially, the lag had been blamed on a June 3 launch delay of a resupply mission to the International Space Station pushed back the timeline.

No word has been given on whether this delay will disrupt future launches. SpaceX has three planned from Florida in July.

SpaceX has not acknowledged the delay.

Weather delay

Officials with Bulgaria Sat, the largest provider of pay-TV services in Bulgaria, blamed weather forecasts for June 15 delay.

SpaceX has repeatedly recovered launched rockets on the Space Coast. The Bulgaria Sat launch will mark the second time SpaceX relaunches a rocket booster, following the March 30 relaunch of a booster from Florida.

John Celli, CEO of Space Systems Loral, which built the satellite, said SpaceX’s reusability effort will become an “important enabler” for the satellite industry.

The satellite is expected to last 15 years.