ONE YEAR LATER

Hundreds gathered at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando for a final ceremony to mark the first anniversary of America’s worst mass shooting to date.

BY CAITLIN DOORNBOS, ALICIA

DELGALLO AND PAUL BRINKMANN

ORLANDO SENTINEL / TNS

ORLANDO – A day of remembrance started at Pulse nightclub and ended there Monday as hundreds gathered for an evening service to honor the victims in last year’s attack.

The ceremony was the last in an emotion-filled day that depicted how united Orlando became after the June 12 shooting that left 49 dead and at least 68 other injured.

Hundreds got in a line that wrapped around the club to get into the ceremony as “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” played softly.

Random terror

Dustin DeVries last danced inside the club in 2012. All he had were fond memories until last year when he learned the club had turned into the sight of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

“It could have been any of us, or anywhere,” said DeVries, 30.

Inside, Pulse performer Blue Starr told the crowd, “Don’t stop because we’ve been through one year. Move forward as the brave community we told them we would be.”

Honoring victims

Thousands flooded The City Beautiful from across the state, nation and world to unite with a message of love. Jacob Horn, 31, drove from Tampa to attend the final service of the day.

“I debated whether or not to attend the vigil there or come here,” he said. “It’s so much more meaningful to come here at the site where it happened and honor the victims.”

He said he was planning to come to the club the night of the attack but his roommate got home late. It would have been his first time there.

Ran from the scene

William True, 19, had no trouble seeing over the crowd gathered around the memorial outside of Pulse nightclub Monday night.

True is 7 feet 2 inches tall. He wore a backward hat and white T-shirt with folded glasses hanging from the neck and #OrlandoStrong written in rainbow colors across the front. A rainbow ribbon was pinned to his left shoulder.

Though he towered over everyone else there, his head wasn’t always held so high this past year.

True said he was down the street, between Einstein Bros Bagels and 7-Eleven when shots rang out at Pulse the morning of June 12, and he ran as fast he could toward downtown.

He lost four friends that night.

“Constant flashbacks,” True said when asked what the last year has been like for him. “Days when I felt like I didn’t need to be here anymore, stuff like that. Thinking if I was here, if I didn’t run – I thought I was a coward.”

The Polk State College student drove nearly an hour from his home in Auburndale to be at the Pulse ceremony Monday night. He said he went to be a voice for his friends who died and to tell survivors “God kept them here for a reason.”

Smiling through tears

People comforted one other in numerous ways Monday, even by sharing their furry friends.

Two large Saint Bernard dogs brought brief smiles to faces filled with sadness. Lady Justice was the bigger of the two and had light brown spots. Her sibling, Justice Oliver, lay on the ground beside her.

“We live down the road and brought them out last year,” their owner, Diana Miers, said. “They’re huge so people notice them for sure. Tonight, quite a few people have stopped and they’ve made them smile.”

Following the ceremony, family and friends waited to enter the fenced area to take photos of purple lights illuminating 49 hearts made of white flowers placed along a wall outside the venue. Each had a name of one of those killed.

“It was important for me to start here at midnight and to end here at midnight,” said Barbara Poma, the club’s owner. “… We close out this 24 hours we have dedicated to our families, to our victims, to our first responders, to you and to Orlando.”