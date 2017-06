FLORIDA COURIER / OUT AND ABOUT

30,000 girls invade Orlando

With an estimated 2,400 teams registered, approximately 80,000 spectators, 9,000 coaches, and 500 college coaches, the annual AAU Girls’ Junior National Volleyball Championships has been the Guinness Book of World Records “world’s largest volleyball event” for the past four years. Thirty-three national champions will be crowned over the 12-day event played on 172 volleyball courts. (CHARLES W. CHERRY II / FLORIDA COURIER)