DENEE BENTON / TONY AWARD NOMINEE

Dreams can come true

Orlando’s Denee Benton and her parents, Derryl and Jackie Benton, celebrated Denee’s nomination for 2017’s Best Actress in a Broadway show at the Tony Awards show in New York City on June 11. Benton stars as a 19th-century Russian aristocrat with singer Josh Groban in “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.” She began acting in high school at Winter Park’s Trinity Prep, then studied performing arts at Pittsburgh Carnegie Mellon University.