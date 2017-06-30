B-CU alumni join lawsuit, target Jackson

BY THE FLORIDA COURIER STAFF

MIAMI – The Florida Courier has learned that the Bethune-Cookman University National Alumni Association (NAA) voted overwhelmingly to join a lawsuit filed against the university for refusing to seat the NAA’s designated representative to B-CU’s Board of Trustees.

The action took place last week during a plenary session of the NAA’s annual national conference in Miami.

The lawsuit was filed in February by Robert Delancy, the NAA’s chosen appointee to the board.

B-CU’s trustees refused to accept Delancy, a retired Internal Revenue Service special agent, allegedly in retaliation for his aggressive questions about the school’s finances.

Delancy’s lawsuit was dismissed on June 14 by Circuit Judge Christopher France, who gave Delancy 30 days to correct and refile it. In the order, the judge wrote that the NAA is the proper party to bring the lawsuit.

Without the organization’s involvement, the lawsuit had little chance of going forward. Their entry into the action means the case may eventually go to trial.

Delancy’s current attorney, Nathaniel E. Green, Jr., will represent the NAA.

Conference call

A separate group of concerned alumni have started grassroots efforts to persuade B-CU’s trustees to fire current president Dr. Edison O. Jackson.

Alumni are incensed by a story published June 24 in the Daytona Beach News-Journal daily newspaper. According to the article, “B-CU’s most recent tax returns, which covers the period from July 2015 to June 2016, paint a grim picture of the institution’s finances, including a nearly $18 million operating loss that’s almost 12 times the loss recorded in the previous year.”

In a group conference call on Tuesday evening, alumni were urged to write individual letters to trustees demanding Jackson’s dismissal or forced resignation.