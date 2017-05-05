SpaceX launches first government satellite, lands booster

BY MARCO SANTANA

ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS

SpaceX is officially in the government satellite launch business.

The launch company sent a spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office into orbit Monday, marking the first time it executed a contract with the U.S. government.

At exactly 7:15 a.m., right on time, the Falcon 9 rocket took off from the historic Launch Complex 39A, which SpaceX leases.

About nine minutes later, the rocket landed gently on a landing pad on Florida’s Space Coast.

Monday’s has been a highly anticipated mission because, if successful, it would mark the start of what some consider a new era in rocket launches, one characterized by competition between SpaceX and United Launch Alliance.

For the last six years, at least, only United Launch Alliance has delivered government payloads into space.

Another provider

SpaceX had mainly focused on commercial telecommunications satellites and cargo missions to the International Space Station.

“From the government angle, they now have more than one launch provider,” said space historian Roger Launius, formerly of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.

“That’s important because if you lose one and have to stand down for whatever period of time, especially for national security payloads, you still have options.”