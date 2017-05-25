Random thoughts of a free Black mind, v. 300
First Lady Omarosa Manigault Newman – Welcome, sister, to the Sunshine State! (For those who don’t know, she married Pastor John Allen Newman of The Sanctuary @ Mount Calvary in Jacksonville.)
Questions. (1) Why do some Black people literally hate an HBCU graduate who, without being asked or paid, has decided on her own to energetically advocate for HBCUs inside an otherwise hostile Republican administration? (2) To Omarosa haters, what did your unconditional love (and your uncomfortable silence) get our HBCUs from the Obama administration? Nothing but a finger-wagging speech to the Men of Morehouse telling them not to use racism as an excuse for their own failure.
C’mon, man…Let Omarosa try to do her thing, kill something, and drag it home for the HBCU family to share. Obama got eight years, and she gets four months to produce? Please…
Headline from the Washington Post – “2 addiction counselors at halfway house die of drug overdose.” Black America is no stranger to drug addiction. But am I the only one thinking that America now treats addiction as a health care issue rather than a criminal justice/law enforcement issue because young White folks in places like Vermont and Maine are now addicted and dying?
I’m at ccherry2@gmail.com.
