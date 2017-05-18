Random thoughts of a free Black mind, v. 299
The United States vs. Donald J. Trump – With the appointment of a special prosecutor, King Don’s gotta get officially lawyered up. He’ll get the best legal counsel money can buy, but it won’t make any difference because he won’t be able to keep his mouth shut, or stop sending out tweets at 2 a.m. after watching Fox News all day. Expect the FBI to go hard at him, given his scathing criticism of their former leader, James Comey, and the general disrespect and contempt that Trump has for both the FBI and the CIA…
I swear, I tried to give this guy a chance. But no more. I can’t even think of the proper metaphor to describe how far he is over his head as POTUS.
And I’ve been extremely disappointed by Congressional Republican leaders who still seem to have Obama Derangement Syndrome so badly they will lie, cheat, and deny reality in order to finally slay the “Moby Dick”- style “white whale” that is Obamacare – or otherwise take a sledgehammer to Barack Obama’s extremely modest legacy. Has the GOP lost its moral underpinnings? Actually, that’s a dumb question, because it assumes the party had moral underpinnings in the first place…
And speaking of King Don, I’m laughing that he’s going on a ‘pilgrimage’ to Saudi Arabia, the home of Islam’s holiest sites, then to the Vatican, the worldwide headquarters of the Catholic Church (unless he cancels as a consequence of all the drama). He can’t name a book of the Bible, has never done anything for which he feels remorse, and doesn’t believe that Islam is an authentic religion…
Getting what you pray for – For those of you hoping Trump will be dumped, remember that Christian fundamentalist Vice President Mike Pence is the next man up. He’s so lusty that he refuses to meet alone with a woman without his wife present to keep him in check. That’s America’s leadership succession plan. God bless us, every one…
Miss USA! Congratulations to Kara McCullough! She’s tall, Black, fine (if you like your women really slim, fellas), beautiful, weave-less, smart, and an HBCU graduate. What’s not to like?
Generally, national pageant winners fade into the woodwork as they travel around the country working on their issue “platforms” during the term of their “queendom.” Given Kara’s relatively conservative answers to questions about feminism (she calls herself an “equalist” who really likes men) and health care (a privilege, not a right), she’ll probably be holding it down on Fox News next year. The only sister they have over there right now as a regular host or anchor is Harris Faulkner, so they could use some ‘color’…
Media under attack – Don’t believe it? We’ve got proof. Over the years, the Florida Courier’s website has been hacked multiple times. After recovering from our last attack, we installed software called Wordfence to protect the site. For the last six months, we have survived daily constant “brute force” attacks in which hackers try to guess logins and passwords to compromise our site.
The most frequent attacks come from – drumroll, please – Russia. Second most frequent?
Ukraine. Why? I believe it’s part of a wide-ranging plan to implant “fake news” reports on the Internet, as well as to eliminate smaller independent news sources like ours. It’s no different than the KKK burning down Black newspaper offices back in the day. There is a real cyberwar going on, and we’re in it whether we like it or not.
Hit me up at ccherry2@gmail.com.
