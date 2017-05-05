House Democrat to run for Artiles’ seat

NEWS Filed under FLORIDA Posted by FCEditor

After Miami Republican Frank Artiles resigned from the Senate last month because of a vulgar and racially charged tirade, state Rep. Daisy Baez, D-Coral Gables, announced Monday that she will seek to replace him in the Miami-Dade County seat.

Baez, a health-care executive who immigrated to the United States from the Dominican Republic, was elected in November in House District 114.

Artiles’ resignation will lead to a special election in Senate District 40, though a date has not been set.

“Serving in the Florida House has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and serving in the Florida Senate will allow me to continue to work on behalf of our community in a much greater capacity,” Baez said Monday in announcing her candidacy.