FMU awards posthumous degree to Trayvon Martin

FROM HBCUDIGEST.COM

MIAMI GARDENS – Five years after his death sparked international dialogue about racism, social justice and community policing, Trayvon Martin will be honored for the industrial ambitions he held as a teenager growing up in Sanford.

Florida Memorial University (FMU) will posthumously award a Bachelor’s Degree in Aeronautical Science to Martin, to be received by his parents Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin during the school’s annual spring commencement ceremony on May 13.

Officials say the degree honors Martin’s lifelong dream of becoming a pilot, and continues to highlight the family’s commitment to social justice. Martin’s parents are both social justice activists and co-founders of the Trayvon Martin Foundation, which is housed on the FMU campus.

Especially significant

“As we approach 50 years in Miami Gardens, this commencement holds a special place in all of our hearts. This academic year is symbolic of the transformative changes that we continue to make to our academic programs that extend to benefit the community, such as our Cybersecurity degree program and Cyber Warrior Diversity Center that offers certificates to local residents and professionals,” said Florida Memorial President Roslyn Clark-Artis.

“Of special significance is awarding posthumously the Bachelor of Science Degree in Aviation to Trayvon Martin. Sybrina, our alum, epitomizes strength and dignity as she uplifts other victims of violence while effecting change for a more equal and just society.”

Florida Memorial University is also one of four universities nationally designated as a CESSNA pilot center.