Deputy fired for waving weapons, quoting Denzel in ‘Training Day

NEWS Filed under FLORIDA Posted by FCEditor

THE ORLANDO SENTINEL

ORLANDO – A Lake County deputy sheriff has been fired for playfully waving his firearm and taser while quoting lines from Denzel Washington in “Training Day,” an action movie about a corrupt cop, the Sheriff’s Office said last week.

Deputy Dean Zipes, who was hired in December 2015, was fired April 21 for the incident and other allegations that Zipes twice pulled out his firearm in an office setting and once made a motion to draw his service weapon at a pizza delivery boy, joking that he was alleged Orlando cop-killer Markeith Loyd.

Profanity and pistols

Zipes was quoting a profanity-laced scene in the 2001 movie about 4 a.m. Feb. 16 in which Washington’s character points two pistols at a rape suspect and rubs his weapons together in front of a police trainee, according to an internal-affairs report.

During the incident outside the sheriff’s Minneola substation at City Hall, 800 N. U.S. Highway 27, Zipes rubbed his taser and pistol together — also near a trainee — in the direction of nearby Kangaroo Express convenience store, the report said. Several other deputies were present, according to the report.

‘Going through stuff’

Zipes said he doesn’t know what “sparked” his actions that morning but was trying to be funny and was also on edge due to an armed robbery his sector responded to that night, the report said.

“I am not a rogue, reckless, dangerous, insane guy that slipped through the cracks at the hiring process and somehow got a gun and a badge,” he told investigators, adding that he’s “just a guy going through some stuff.”