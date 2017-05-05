Children, families victimized

Doctor’s negligence leads to $33.8 million judgment

BY DANIEL CHANG

MIAMI HERALD / TNS

MIAMI – Marla Dixon was in the final stage of labor and ready to deliver a baby boy when the obstetrician arrived at her bedside at North Shore Medical Center in Miami.

It was not a high-risk pregnancy. But over the next 90 minutes, the doctor made missteps that led to a tragic outcome for Dixon and her baby – and a $33.8 million malpractice judgment, according to a federal lawsuit.

The doctor ordered nurses to restart a drug to strengthen contractions, failed to perform a cesarean section – and walked away from Dixon’s room for long periods, once for an eight-minute phone call from his stockbroker, the verdict said.

Blue and limp

By the time the baby was delivered on Dec. 2, 2013, he was blue in the face and his limbs were limp, according to the verdict handed down by U.S. District Judge Robert Scola.

It took a medical team to revive the infant, named Earl Jr., and by then he had severe brain damage from lack of oxygen, according to the lawsuit filed by Dixon and the boy’s father, Earl Reese-Thornton Sr.

Forged records

The doctor, Dixon said later, blamed her for not pushing hard enough. He also tried to cover his tracks by falsifying the 19-year-old mother’s medical record with a note that made it appear she had refused a C-section, according to the testimony of the nurse in charge of delivery.

For Dixon, the court’s judgment will help pay for a lifetime of round-the-clock care for her son, but it does not go far enough.

“Not one time did he apologize,” Dixon said of the doctor, whose name is Ata Atogho. “He didn’t care. He kept going on with his lies. He blamed me.”

Lawyers for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which represented Atogho in the Dixon case because he worked for the federally funded Jessie Trice Community Health Center at the time, refused to comment.

All teen moms

But as Dixon would later find out, she was not the first parent to sue Atogho for seriously injuring a newborn he delivered in 2013.

Atogho delivered two babies that year who were permanently brain damaged, and a third who was disabled for life, according to lawsuits filed by the injured infants’ mothers – all of whom were teen-aged moms receiving care at Jessie Trice, which serves many of Miami’s low-income and uninsured residents.

In one case, a patient accused Atogho of rushing to deliver her baby and using a vacuum device that disfigured her daughter, born in September 2013 with permanent damage to nerves in her shoulder and neck. The baby’s mother, who was 17 at the time and delivering her first child, agreed to settle for $92,200 in January, according to court records.

Another case, which has not yet gone to trial, involves a baby whom Atogho delivered in May of 2013, according to the legal complaint. The mother, 19, accused Atogho of ignoring signs that her baby was in distress and waiting too long to perform an emergency C-section, causing permanent brain damage to her daughter.

At same hospital

In all the cases, the mothers received their prenatal care from nurses and midwives at Jessie Trice clinics and delivered their babies at North Shore Medical Center, where Atogho was their on-call obstetrician. Dixon said she met Atogho just once before he arrived at her bedside while she was in labor.

Despite the verdict in Dixon’s case, Atogho has not received a reprimand and no other disciplinary action has been taken against his Florida medical license for the incident. He’s not personally liable for the $33.8 million judgment, either.

The U.S. government is on the hook for the money. Dixon and Reese-Thornton could sue the federal government because Atogho worked for a federally funded health clinic.

Constantly sick

EJ went home nearly two months after he was born, but he’s been hospitalized about 30 times since then, Sharp said.

Doctors have performed a tracheotomy to help him breathe and inserted a feeding tube into his stomach. EJ cannot speak or sit up without falling over. He has scoliosis and cerebral palsy, Dixon said, and he takes dozens of medications every day.

“It’s really hard to see him like that,” Reese-Thornton said.

Instead of making plans to take his son fishing or bike riding, Reese-Thornton said he has now had to learn how to clean EJ’s feeding tube and make sure no bubbles get into the infant’s stomach. He also learned CPR and how to clean EJ’s tracheotomy and suction EJ’s mouth of drool.

His hopes for his son have narrowed now: “One day I hope he will walk.”

Stress, separation

Dixon and Reese-Thornton had two more children after EJ, including Serenity, 2, and Elijah, 1. But Dixon said the stress of caring for EJ led the couple, who never married, to separate in 2016.

“It was tough financially,” she said. “Every little thing became an argument.”

As EJ sits on Dixon’s lap in the living room of their home, the 3-year-old boy gazes at the ceiling. When his arm begins to shake involuntarily, Dixon holds his hand. She said that sometimes happens when she drives him to doctor’s appointments or takes him outdoors.

“When you take him outside, it brightens up his day,” she said. “He shakes, but he’s shaking because he’s excited. It makes me happy.”