A home for Tommie

NEWS Filed under FLORIDA Posted by FCEditor

One Church One Child of Florida is reaching out to families and individuals in communities across the state in efforts to help find permanent homes for children.

Children featured in this monthly spotlight are waiting for a permanent home and/or mentor.

Daily, over 700 children are in need of a family to call their own; many of them are minorities.

May is National Foster Care Month and churches are asked to partner with One Church One Child in sharing information with congregations and extending Watch-Care Ministries to children.

The Rev. Beverly Hills Lane, state president for One Church One Child of Florida and vice president for National One Church One Child, is challenging fellow pastors to get involved and encouraging families to open their hearts and homes to children in foster care.

A natural leader

Tommie is an active, inquisitive kid who loves family and having fun. He’s a diligent student who strives for good grades, and he especially enjoys reading. Tommie likes sports of all kinds, but he’s particularly good at football and dodge ball.

He’s a natural leader and would make a great coach or mentor one day. Tommie looks forward to being a dad and having a family of “all boys plus a girl.” Family is incredibly important to him, and he’s eager to become part of one.

For more information about becoming an adoptive or foster parent, mentor, partner or volunteer, call 888-283-0886 or send an email to info@ococfl.org. The website for One Church One Child of Florida is www.ococfl.org.