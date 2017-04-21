What kind of foolish hater are you?
Unfortunately, many children at one time or another say they hate one or both of their parents.
This behavior is unacceptable. But it’s understandable for toddlers, adolescents and even immature teenagers.
Maybe Mama told you not to eat cookies and candy and preferred that you ate fruits and vegetables. Perhaps Daddy told you to be in the house by the time the streetlights came on while the other kids were running the street late into the night. Both parents could have told you that you were too young to wear makeup, or to turn off the cartoons and get ready for Sunday school.
And as a youth, you told them – or thought about telling them – you hated one or both parents.
When you become grown, you reach your 18th birthday and are old enough to vote, join the military, start families and have babies. You can call yourself an adult.
Not a great thing
You should know that hatred is not the greatest thing to have. We all should have love in our hearts! Everyone should let go and get rid of any hatred you have.
If Native Americans can forgive land thieves, colonizers from foreign shores and genocidal cowboys, you should be able to stop the hatred and forgive, too.
If parents can forgive the killer and killers of their children, then you should be able to forgive also.
Eliminate your hatred
If African-Americans can live side-by-side and not hate the offspring of bigots, racists and White supremacists that enslaved their ancestors, stole their music, culture, religion, freedom and happiness, you ought to be able to do away with your continued hatred, if that is what you have.
You see, most people hate people that they disagree with. Or they hate people they feel have made a terrible mistake.
But people who disagree about one thing can be in total agreement with you about something else.
And people that made a mistake can apologize to you, atone in some way, and prove to you that whatever the mistake was, it will never be repeated!
Why do people hate?
So why do some people hate forever and pass their hatred on to any and everybody else that are too weak to make their own decisions about love and hate?
One reason is haters learn how to hate and who to hate at home. If Mama, Daddy, sister and/or brother hate someone, they may suggest to people who can’t make their own decisions about love to hate what they hate.
Another reason people hate is pride. Once you tell everybody that you hate someone, you can’t, in your mind, turn around the next day – or even the next year– and say now, “I love you.”
What you do is try and explain the hatred. You look everywhere you can to justify the hatred.
Instead of looking for positive changes in a person, haters look for “I told you he was no good” moments.
You’ll say, “Daddy cheated on Mama,” even though you don’t know every detail about your parents’ relationship. You don’t know if it was an open relationship; you don’t know if Mama did her own share of creeping and side-sleeping.
You’ll say, “I hate the president” even though all presidents are the same in one or many ways and just have different styles in how they govern. Even though you were broke, for instance, under one presidential term, you were just as broke while another person was president.
It goes nowhere
At the end of the day, hatred will get you nowhere.
The best thing a religious person that practices any religious faith can do is love God and love his or her neighbors.
If you disagree with someone or don’t like the choices made by someone, you can still be pleasant to them – even if you are pleasant from a distance.
They don’t care
Usually, the person you hate doesn’t give a damn about how you feel. They just go on with their lives!
Hatred for a family member, a former friend, a coworker or business associate does not hurt the hated. Hatred hurts the person doing the hating the most.
Jesus forgave the people that spit on him, beat him and nailed him to the cross on purpose. And you want to hate someone for a selfish reason?
Look at yourself. What kind of foolish hater are you?
Buy Gantt’s latest book, “Beast Too: Dead Man Writing,” on Amazon.com and from bookstores everywhere. “Like” The Gantt Report page on Facebook. Contact Lucius at www.allworldconsultants.net.
What kind of foolish hater are you?
Unfortunately, many children at one time or another say they hate one or both of their parents.
This behavior is unacceptable. But it’s understandable for toddlers, adolescents and even immature teenagers.
Maybe Mama told you not to eat cookies and candy and preferred that you ate fruits and vegetables. Perhaps Daddy told you to be in the house by the time the streetlights came on while the other kids were running the street late into the night. Both parents could have told you that you were too young to wear makeup, or to turn off the cartoons and get ready for Sunday school.
And as a youth, you told them – or thought about telling them – you hated one or both parents.
When you become grown, you reach your 18th birthday and are old enough to vote, join the military, start families and have babies. You can call yourself an adult.
Not a great thing
You should know that hatred is not the greatest thing to have. We all should have love in our hearts! Everyone should let go and get rid of any hatred you have.
If Native Americans can forgive land thieves, colonizers from foreign shores and genocidal cowboys, you should be able to stop the hatred and forgive, too.
If parents can forgive the killer and killers of their children, then you should be able to forgive also.
Eliminate your hatred
If African-Americans can live side-by-side and not hate the offspring of bigots, racists and White supremacists that enslaved their ancestors, stole their music, culture, religion, freedom and happiness, you ought to be able to do away with your continued hatred, if that is what you have.
You see, most people hate people that they disagree with. Or they hate people they feel have made a terrible mistake.
But people who disagree about one thing can be in total agreement with you about something else.
And people that made a mistake can apologize to you, atone in some way, and prove to you that whatever the mistake was, it will never be repeated!
Why do people hate?
So why do some people hate forever and pass their hatred on to any and everybody else that are too weak to make their own decisions about love and hate?
One reason is haters learn how to hate and who to hate at home. If Mama, Daddy, sister and/or brother hate someone, they may suggest to people who can’t make their own decisions about love to hate what they hate.
Another reason people hate is pride. Once you tell everybody that you hate someone, you can’t, in your mind, turn around the next day – or even the next year– and say now, “I love you.”
What you do is try and explain the hatred. You look everywhere you can to justify the hatred.
Instead of looking for positive changes in a person, haters look for “I told you he was no good” moments.
You’ll say, “Daddy cheated on Mama,” even though you don’t know every detail about your parents’ relationship. You don’t know if it was an open relationship; you don’t know if Mama did her own share of creeping and side-sleeping.
You’ll say, “I hate the president” even though all presidents are the same in one or many ways and just have different styles in how they govern. Even though you were broke, for instance, under one presidential term, you were just as broke while another person was president.
It goes nowhere
At the end of the day, hatred will get you nowhere.
The best thing a religious person that practices any religious faith can do is love God and love his or her neighbors.
If you disagree with someone or don’t like the choices made by someone, you can still be pleasant to them – even if you are pleasant from a distance.
They don’t care
Usually, the person you hate doesn’t give a damn about how you feel. They just go on with their lives!
Hatred for a family member, a former friend, a coworker or business associate does not hurt the hated. Hatred hurts the person doing the hating the most.
Jesus forgave the people that spit on him, beat him and nailed him to the cross on purpose. And you want to hate someone for a selfish reason?
Look at yourself. What kind of foolish hater are you?
Buy Gantt’s latest book, “Beast Too: Dead Man Writing,” on Amazon.com and from bookstores everywhere. “Like” The Gantt Report page on Facebook. Contact Lucius at www.allworldconsultants.net.
Related stories
View all posts by FCEditor →