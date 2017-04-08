Random thoughts of a free Black mind, v. 295
MLK’s murder – Seven years ago, I wrote this about Dr. King’s assassination, and its lifelong impact on me: Strange what you remember and what you don’t. Other than family births, deaths, etc., the 1963 JFK (I was in second grade) and the 1968 MLK (seventh grade) murders are two of a handful of events seared in my brain. Glenn and I were shooting hoops at Googie Hayes’ Daytona home; his mom told us. Black Daytonans were in a grieving, confused daze, wondering whether a race war would explode in America. I thought Daddy would be shot dead any minute; thank God She (or He) had other plans…
King Don – Trump built a family business by hiring great people to successfully manage him and his vision. (Compare them incompetents now in the White House.) His subordinates allowed him to be himself: an egomaniacal blowhard, a stereotypically “ugly American” you run into while traveling internationally who always believes he’s large and in charge worldwide, and that speaking louder will help non-English-speaking people understand English. That works for a family business. On the international stage, the Chinese, Israelis and Arabs know Trump’s type and will eat his lunch…
I’m at ccherry2@gmail.com.
Random thoughts of a free Black mind, v. 295
MLK’s murder – Seven years ago, I wrote this about Dr. King’s assassination, and its lifelong impact on me: Strange what you remember and what you don’t. Other than family births, deaths, etc., the 1963 JFK (I was in second grade) and the 1968 MLK (seventh grade) murders are two of a handful of events seared in my brain. Glenn and I were shooting hoops at Googie Hayes’ Daytona home; his mom told us. Black Daytonans were in a grieving, confused daze, wondering whether a race war would explode in America. I thought Daddy would be shot dead any minute; thank God She (or He) had other plans…
King Don – Trump built a family business by hiring great people to successfully manage him and his vision. (Compare them incompetents now in the White House.) His subordinates allowed him to be himself: an egomaniacal blowhard, a stereotypically “ugly American” you run into while traveling internationally who always believes he’s large and in charge worldwide, and that speaking louder will help non-English-speaking people understand English. That works for a family business. On the international stage, the Chinese, Israelis and Arabs know Trump’s type and will eat his lunch…
I’m at ccherry2@gmail.com.
Related stories
View all posts by FCEditor →