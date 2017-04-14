‘Panama Papers’ project wins Pulitzer Prize

BY FRANCO ORDONEZ

TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

WASHINGTON – The McClatchy Washington Bureau, the Miami Herald and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists won a Pulitzer Prize for explanatory reporting on Monday for a penetrating investigation into an international tax haven that hid billions for dictators, politicians and tax cheats.

Miami Herald editorial cartoonist Jim Morin, whose social and political commentary has charmed and exasperated followers for more than 40 years, was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartoons.

The “Panama Papers” project involved an unprecedented collaboration of 100 media outlets.

Journalists in 80 countries worked together to investigate 11.5 million files leaked from inside Mossack Fonseca, a Panama-headquartered law firm that specialized in building offshore companies.

Team members

The McClatchy Washington Bureau and the Miami Herald, a McClatchy newspaper, won the Pulitzer award for explanatory reporting along with other media outlets, including Fusion and Germany-based Suddeutsche Zeitung, as part of the ICIJ team that connected shell companies to Syria’s civil war, the pillaging of Africa’s natural resources and associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin who hid as much as $2 billion in assets.

McClatchy Washington Bureau reporters Kevin G. Hall and Tim Johnson and Bureau Chief Cheryl Carpenter led the team in Washington, which also included former McClatchy reporter Marisa Taylor and former Bureau Chief James Asher. The Miami Herald team was led by reporters Nicholas Nehamas and Jim Wyss and editor Casey Frank.

McClatchy Video Lab senior motion graphics producer Sohail Al-Jamea and video journalist Ali Rizvi produced a motion graphic video illustrating the complex world of offshore banks and corporations.

“We couldn’t be more proud,” said Craig Forman, McClatchy president and CEO. “At the Miami Herald, in our Washington bureau and elsewhere among the 30 newsrooms that make McClatchy, we have dedicated ourselves to the kind of enterprise and ingenuity reflected in these projects, and we are grateful to the Pulitzer Board for honoring us with not one but two prizes.”

22nd for Herald

McClatchy has won more than 50 Pulitzers in its 160-year history. This is the Miami Herald’s 22nd Pulitzer, including a previous award for Morin.

“We are honored to be a part of this unprecedented collaboration and help to peel back the layers of these secret havens,” said Aminda Marques Gonzalez, executive editor of the Miami Herald.

“This represents just a sample of the incredible work that was done.”

Morin also won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning in 1996. He was a finalist for the award in 1977 and 1990.

Fueled by social and political upheavals during the early 1970s, Morin began publishing political cartoons for The Daily Orange at Syracuse University where he was a student. He joined the Miami Herald in 1978 and his work is syndicated internationally by MorinToons Syndicate.

“There will always be politicians who behave badly, boneheaded legislative proposals, victories to celebrate, challenges to confront and tragedy — natural and manmade,” said Nancy Ancrum, Miami Herald’s editorial page editor. “He responds to them all with fearlessness when necessary, and compassion when called for.”

Thousands of stories

Since the Panama Papers broke in early April 2016, the ICIJ has published more than 4,700 news stories based on the leaks that include 40 years of records, including emails, financial spreadsheets, passport information and corporate records.

Connections of world leaders to the shell game led to protests on every continent except Antarctica. Iceland’s prime minister resigned, as did Spain’s minister for industry, energy and tourism and Armenia’s major general for justice.

In the wake of the reports, at least 79 nations have announced inquiries or investigations, according to the Center for Public Integrity. The United States updated rules to require the financial industry to identify the real owners of companies.

An estimated $135 billion in value has been lost by nearly 400 publicly traded companies linked to the Panama Papers.

